Principal Product Manager - PPM

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale? Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences? Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet? Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?
If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.
Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.
Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.
This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.
Key characteristics of senior product leaders
Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.
Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.
Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.
Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.
Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions
Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.
Role/Business specifics
Planning and performance management (PPM) sits at the heart of the Finance function and supports 500 finance professionals globally. Accountable for integrating and standardizing bp’s planning and performance management, vastly reducing time to insight, enabling data-led decision making and allowing optimization across our value chains. PPM strive to provide the right information, to the right people, and at the right time to enable informed decision making through centralized teams and business deployed teams of expertise. They aim to create best in class capabilities to model the impacts of our changing environment, identify opportunities and protect value.
Accountabilities include:
• Supporting generation of holistic value for bp’s stakeholders and delivery of bp’s strategy ambition and aims.
• Providing digitally enabled, centralized, integrated planning and performance
management architecture.
• Leveraging automation, artificial intelligence and data mining.
• Delivering a suite of focused and informative products to the decision maker.
I&E drives the digital agenda that will enable the change and transformation for Finance. PPM partners with I&E use digital enablement to take work out of the system to help us focus on adding and protecting value and maintaining a robust safe environment.
Examples include:
• Improving automation, integration and the use of tools like machine learning and artificial intelligence in our planning and forecasting teams to improve efficiency.
• Standardizing and automating our end-to-end record to report activities using common tools, robotics and machine learning to deliver efficiency and enhanced controls.
• Providing common data visibility across financial and non-financial data to enable enhanced analytics for control and fraud detection, intelligent supplier category management, improve tax compliance and enabling performance teams to drive greater value insights.
• Developing supplier and customer portals and digital interfaces to allow more of our suppliers and customers to self-serve for day-to-day activities providing a frictionless end user experience and reducing the burden on our service teams.
