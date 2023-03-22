Site traffic information and cookies

Principal Product Operations

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146601BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

ABOUT US

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

Role Description:

The product operations manager for bp drives innovation and strategy for other digital products They closely collaborate with all product teams to assist with the facilitation of user interviews and other market research. They oversee the quality assurance on new features. Analyze data to help product managers make better-informed decisions. Develop business processes to streamline product development. Manage tools (for road-mapping, prototyping, etc.) that the product team uses. They are also responsible for streamlining communication within the product team and with other parts of the company, standardizing planning, and other processes, and putting together onboarding and training programs, best practices, and support resources.

Requirements:

  • Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs
  • Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development
  • Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping
  • Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business
  • Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence
  • Demonstrated experience influencing across organizations
  • Demonstrated ability to define and complete agile, iterative product launches
  • Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes
  • STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience preferred
  • Proven experience in participating in Design Thinking
  • Expert in LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases
  • Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc.
  • Proficient understanding in data modeling and data analytics
  • Strong experience in defining OKRs and KPIs
  • Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates
  • Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design
  • Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design
  • Strong understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred
  • Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with an ability to defend product decisions
  • Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies
  • Strong business-focused problem-solving skills
  • Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design
  • Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3
  • Knows how to create alignment across multiple orgs

Skill Categories:

Human Centered

  • Ability to build and demonstrate the capabilities of a hard-working team, as well as business partners across the enterprise. Foster innovation, drive critical decisions, hold business partners accountable, and be able to consistently deliver results and present to senior executives
  • Lead and mentor a team of product professionals, including managers, analysts, and consultants, to develop their skills and capabilities and ensure that they are delivering high-quality, practical insights and recommendations
  • Deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs
  • Strengthen the product feedback loops by creating and managing user feedback, opinions, and suggestions to improve the product
  • Improve the customer experience by helping the team in understanding this through insights delivered via interviews, feedback, testing, and experimentation
  • Through partnerships with digital design and product analytics, the insights derived will inform future product decisions that lead to product improvements, improved CX and increased product success

Business Focused

  • You'll develop and implement best practices more widely to business stakeholders as well as methodologies and new tools
  • Track record of clear results orientation. Displays an intense focus on achieving both short- and long-term goals and able to drive and implement an agenda while navigating ambiguity and evolving needs

Technology Driven

  • Partner with Technology to manage and optimize tools across road-mapping, project management, user testing, user feedback, analytics, session replay, tag management, etc.
  • Partner with Data and Analytics to make data more easily accessible, allow for the measurement of customer and product metrics leveraging telemetry and dashboards, and deliver powerful product insights
  • Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office and financial modeling software

Transformational

  • Become an ambassador of change and new ways of working
  • Develop and roll out an upskilling training program
  • Maintain templates, guidelines, references, and resources for product managers
  • Able to demonstrate conceptual thinking skills which must be complimented by a strong quantitative orientation, given that a large part of the business is based on rigorous analytical marketing and risk management
  • Communicate findings/recommendations with management and support business collaboration discussions with key partners
  • Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are stakeholders or delivery partners

Why join us

  • At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly
  • There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
  • We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation

