Principal - Product Operations

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

ABOUT US



Role Description

The product operations manager for bp drives innovation and strategy for other digital products. They closely collaborate with all product teams to assist with the facilitation of user interviews and other market research. They oversee the quality assurance on new features. Analyze data to help product managers make better-informed decisions. Develop business processes to streamline product development. Manage tools (for road-mapping, prototyping, etc.) that the product team uses. Work closely with design to improve the customer experience. They are also responsible for streamlining communication within the product team and with other parts of the company, standardizing planning, and other processes, and putting together onboarding and training programs, best practices, and support resources.



Requirements

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping

Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business

Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence

Demonstrated experience influencing across organizations

Demonstrated ability to define and execute agile, iterative product launches

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience preferred

Proven experience in participating in Design Thinking

Expert in LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc.

Proficient understanding in data modeling and data analytics

Strong experience in defining OKRs and KPIs

Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Strong understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with an ability to defend product decisions

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Knows how to create alignment across multiple orgs

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

Skill Categories

Ability to build and leverage the capabilities of a high-performing team, as well as business partners across the enterprise. Foster innovation, drive critical decisions, hold business partners accountable, and be able to consistently deliver results and present to senior executives

Lead and mentor a team of product professionals, including managers, analysts, and consultants, to develop their skills and capabilities and ensure that they are delivering high-quality, actionable insights and recommendations

Deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs

Strengthen the product feedback loops by creating and managing user feedback, opinions, and suggestions to improve the product

Improve the customer experience by helping the team in understanding the customer experience through insights delivered via interviews, feedback, testing, and experimentation

Through partnerships with digital design and product analytics, the insights derived will inform future product decisions that lead to product improvements, improved CX and increased product success

You'll develop and implement best practices more widely to business stakeholders as well as methodologies and new tools

Track record of clear results orientation. Displays an intense focus on achieving both short- and long-term goals and able to drive and execute an agenda while navigating ambiguity and evolving needs

Experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Partner with Technology to manage and optimize tools across road-mapping, project management, user testing, user feedback, analytics, session replay, tag management, etc.

Partner with Data and Analytics to make data more easily accessible, allow for the measurement of customer and product metrics leveraging telemetry and dashboards, and deliver powerful product insights

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and financial modeling software

Become an ambassador of change and new ways of working

Develop and roll out an upskilling training program

Maintain templates, guidelines, references, and resources for product managers

Able to demonstrate conceptual thinking skills which must be complimented by a strong quantitative orientation, given that a large part of the business is based on rigorous analytical marketing and risk management

Communicate findings/recommendations with management and support business collaboration discussions with key stakeholders

Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are stakeholders or delivery partners

Demonstrable experience to effectively network and influence across organizations, and to create alignment across multiple teams