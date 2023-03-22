Principal - Product Operations

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
The product operations manager for bp drives innovation and strategy for other digital products. They closely collaborate with all product teams to assist with the facilitation of user interviews and other market research. They oversee the quality assurance on new features. Analyze data to help product managers make better-informed decisions. Develop business processes to streamline product development. Manage tools (for road-mapping, prototyping, etc.) that the product team uses. Work closely with design to improve the customer experience. They are also responsible for streamlining communication within the product team and with other parts of the company, standardizing planning, and other processes, and putting together onboarding and training programs, best practices, and support resources.
Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs
Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development
Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping
Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business
Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence
Demonstrated experience influencing across organizations
Demonstrated ability to define and execute agile, iterative product launches
Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes
STEM degree, MBA, or equivalent experience preferred
Proven experience in participating in Design Thinking
Expert in LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases
Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc.
Proficient understanding in data modeling and data analytics
Strong experience in defining OKRs and KPIs
Can communicate effectively with tech and non-tech teammates
Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design
Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design
Strong understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred
Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills, with an ability to defend product decisions
Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies
Strong business-focused problem-solving skills
Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design
Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3
Knows how to create alignment across multiple orgs