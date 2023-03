Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Principal Reliability Engineer provides site-wide leadership and assurance for the Refinery Asset Teams to increase reliability performance at the site. This includes providing input into the unit maintenance and operational decisions, identification and mitigation of potential unit risks, failure analysis, work prioritization and TAR execution support. The Principal Reliability Engineer will provide authority oversight and direction to the Reliability team and working with the Asset Team to support urgent needs and strategic objectives. The role is part of the Whiting Refinery's Reliability Steering Team, participating in leadership decisions related to planning, strategies, and performance management.

Key Accountabilities

Communicate Whiting's business goals in a powerful and engaging manner and act as a role model for the BP Leadership expectations.

Leader for Reliability subject area excellence and oversight of the reliability engineering function including tools, methods and skill development

Provides reliability assurance for critical site processes including Asset Health Monitoring, Equipment Condition Monitoring, and Asset Reliability Strategies.

Leader for site reliability improvement initiatives and programs

Drives team improvement via the Continuous Improvement Process

Serves as a subject area resource (SME) for Asset Reliability Engineers

Leads site implementation of select Global Reliability Improvement Program elements

Serves as site liaison to global Reliability Continuous Improvement Forum

Ensure Root Cause Analyses are performed on qualifying production loss events and equipment bad actors, and that non-availability incident investigations include adequate discipline engineering representation.

Leads Root Cause Analysis for complex site events

Works with Reliability Manager to facilitate Reliability Steering Team with plant leadership

Provides oversight and management of site Reliability Recommendation management program

Provides assurance for site Reliability Performance metrics

Leads site-wide review of equipment/asset performance metrics

Site Liaison for Project and Turnaround reliability processes

Provide input to the refinery engineering demand plan and provide input into hiring recommendations.

Own Reliability Centered Maintenance, Failure Mode and Effects Analysis, Planned Maintenance, Quality, Infrastructure, Critical Equipment Plans for the area.

Work with peers and with Asset Teams to ensure consistent application and execution of work processes and standards, including Site Technical Practices, Engineering Technical Practices, etc.

Own and provide input into Asset team and M&R team reliability metrics.

Identify and understand critical equipment (i.e. production critical and safety critical) and develop appropriate life cycle plans and improvement plans.

Support the Asset Team in the development and implementation of the Unit Strategy and Reliability Roadmap, including input into TAR strategies, project portfolios, defect elimination (DE) and major maintenance spend.

Education

BS Degree in Engineering or equivalent

Essential Experience

7+ years of relevant reliability experience required

5+ years of refinery experience required

Expert level understanding of reliability principles and methods

Leadership and mentoring to refinery discipline engineers.

Ability to work with a diverse workforce of multi-skilled engineers, and influence operations and maintenance.

Plant reliability and maintenance experience.

Demonstrated ability to achieve goals and objectives.

Strong written and oral communication skills. Ability to communicate effectively with all employees and contractors.

Ability to balances short-term and long-term tasks

Wide industry knowledge and contacts

Highly customer focused

Ability to manage conflicting priorities

Desirable Criteria

CMRP

CRE

