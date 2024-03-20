Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis:

Reliability will play a key role in ensuring that bp performs whilst it transforms. A highly reliable and profitable production entity enables bp to transition and increase its portfolio of products and become an International Energy Company. High reliability increases our production, improves profitability, decreases costs, decreases our emissions, and improves our efficiency in work management. bp is targeting 96% reliability across its Production & Operations (P&O) organization and with a renewed focus and organization set up for Reliability; now is a great time to join the team.

The Principal Reliability Engineer serves as an experienced reliability professional within the bp Solutions Refining Reliability team. For this role, this individual works closely with the four refineries in Europe to implement the P&O reliability strategy. This position requires significant expertise in the field of reliability and the ability to influence key stakeholders from refinery leadership to the frontline.

You will work closely with both bp Solutions and site Reliability, Maintenance, Engineering and Operations personnel to implement reliability standard methodology and resolve long term reliability issues. They may also be deployed for specific intervention activity to identify reliability issues and develop improvement plans.

Key Accountabilities:

Works closely with the Refining Reliability Discipline Lead for implementation of the P&O reliability strategy across the European refineries.

Collaborates with refinery leadership and site reliability superintendents to ensure P&O reliability strategy is incorporated into site Business Improvement Plans and assists sites with setting strategic availability targets.

Owns and independently manages a key portion of the reliability strategy from identification of key opportunities through developing an execution plan and implementation at the sites.

Leads or supports key activities of the reliability program e.g., facilitation of RCA (Root Cause Analysis), Vulnerability Studies, and equipment reliability analysis.

Provide coaching and mentoring to other reliability professionals within the field and will be involved with leading and implementing specific components of the strategy (e.g., reliability bootcamps or roadmap reviews) at the European sites.

May backfill or represent the Refinery Reliability Discipline Lead as needed.

Interacts proactively with other teams in the supporting organizations ("Enablers") to seek alignment and efficiency improvement opportunities for the business.

Supports deployment, implementation, and embedding of reliability standard processes across the refining portfolio.

Applies failure data and reliability tools such as Risk Based Maintenance to optimize maintenance and equipment strategies, in collaboration with discipline engineers.

Leverages operator care standard processes (equipment basic care, operator rounds, lubrication program) to improve equipment reliability.

Understands how Asset Strategies support overall site Business Improvement Plan targets and plays an integral role in assuring reliability risks are adequately addressed through Asset Strategies, TAR Strategies, Annual Maintenance Plans and Defect Elimination programs.

May be required to lead a reliability “deep dive” team for a particular asset, using multiple reliability tools across a cross-discipline team to prioritise reliability risks.

Expected to play a prominent role in driving reliability culture change through coaching and development of site reliability engineers and asset teams.

Essential Education:

Bachelor of Engineering in a relevant subject area

Chartered Engineer, PE, and/or CMRP desirable

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

15 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment.

Advanced knowledge with the application of reliability tools, e.g., Vulnerability Studies, RCM, FMEA, RCA, statistical analysis, etc.

Significant expertise in facilitating and leading investigations using industry-recognised methods.

Familiar with modern online and offline equipment surveillance practices and health monitoring techniques.

Experienced in optimising equipment strategies based on risk.

Advanced knowledge and experience relevant to refining equipment or production equipment.

Excellent communication skills with experience in facilitation of workshops at a refinery or production environment

Ability to build impactful relationships with key partners across the business and influence across all levels of the business including frontline personnel and leadership.

Good capabilities to manage conflicts and reach agreements.

Excellent team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures. International experience at multiple different facilities highly desired.

Excellent skills in data analysis and a natural curiosity and ability to challenge the norm.

Desirable criteria:

Ideally the candidate has experienced in a production, refining, or chemical facility. Experience in Defect Elimination and delivery of significant reliability improvements would a be helpful. Proactive, self-starting and experienced in Agile methodology, with a growth mindset.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.