Principal Reliability Engineer - TSI

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp's existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!

About Role: Responsible for influencing and implementing reliability strategy across the P&O portfolio, providing support services to the regions which include Program Boost activity (Equip Strategy Optimisation, RAM model development, EHM improvements, action closure support & reliability process self-verification) and Technical Service Work (Investigations & vulnerability study preparation). As Principal Engineer enabling solving asset reliability issues with the Discipline Engineers and Subject Matter Experts. Principal Engineers will also be responsible for mentoring and coaching reliability engineers, and be a key member of the Production Reliability Continuous Improvement Forum



What you will deliver

Provide visible safety leadership to model desired safety behaviors

Deploy discipline expertise for technical solutioning across regions and programmes

Reliability coaching and development of asset staff and reliability advocacy in asset decisions

Step up to Reliability Engineering Discipline Lead role as needed

Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members, prior to release to the customer, drives continuous quality improvement

Drives systematic application of bp reliability engineering practices, learnings

Executes bpS TSI work related to Vulnerability studies, RCM, RBM FMEA, RCA, Reliability analytics, RAM model development & sustain, statistical analysis, etc.

Provides insights on equipment availability and reliability strategy including inputs on problematic equipment, maintenance, operations etc.

Responsible for analyzing data and providing input to operational and maintenance activities

Delivers Equipment Health Mgt improvement activity in collaboration with Integrated Eng Delivery Services EHM Squad

Develops digital verification for compliance with Reliability Practise.

Leads investigations/Smart Triage as requested by P&O business units

Support asset life cycle cost with reliability inputs (including TAR, CAPEX, Maintenance routine Expenditure and Major Mechanical) based on inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements

Identifies reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives and business value to support the funding request

Conducts region/site visits, engaging with reliability teams and operations frontline support teams to deliver reliability solutions

Deliver Production Forecasting through development and maintenance of Reliability Availability & Maintainability models

What you will need to be successful

BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Reliability Engineering or any related engineering discipline

Chartership or Professional Engineer or equivalent and/or CMRP, CRL desirable

Total years of experience: 10+

Practical application of company and industry reliability practices

Accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

Accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

Fluent in English - written and oral

Conversant with industry standards on Digital Security Requirements

Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills

Establish strong working relationships across a global community

Confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Experience working with remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

Accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

Experience working with multi-cultural teams



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement



