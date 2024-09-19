Principal Reliability Engineer - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Let me tell you about the role

Principal Reliability Engineer is responsible for influencing and implementing reliability strategy across P&O portfolio through bpS TSI. They will provide support services to the regions which include Program Boost activity (Equip Strategy Optimisation, RAM model development, EHM improvements, action closure support & reliability process self-verification) and Technical Service Work (Investigations & vulnerability study preparation). The Principal Reliability Engineer will also interface with the regional reliability teams to gain inputs into the long-term reliability plan and to incorporate key reliability objectives into routine maintenance work. The engineer will work with other parts of bp Solutions to solve asset reliability issues with the Discipline Engineers and Subject Matter Experts (SME’s).

What you will deliver People and business related:

• Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviors

• Deploy discipline expertise to deliver pragmatic solutions for technical challenges across regions and solutions programmes

• Expected to play a leading role in the reliability coaching and development of asset staff and advocate for a reliability perspective in asset decisions

• Step up to Reliability Engineering Discipline Lead role as required

Discipline Related:

• Enforces technical standards through verification and guidance for technical assurance on work completed by discipline members, prior to release to the customer, and drives continuous improvement in quality

• Drives systematic application of bp reliability engineering practices and learnings

• Leads or supports bpS work related to Vulnerability studies, RCM, FMEA, RCA, Reliability analytics, RAM model development & sustain, statistical analysis, etc.

:Provides coaching and support to the regionally deployed reliability squads, sharing best practice, offering insights, developing reliability engineers and executing work where required.

o Provides insights on equipment availability perspective and an equipment reliability strategy. This includes documenting problematic equipment and providing input into the maintenance, operations, and outage/turnaround strategies to optimize equipment strategies.

o Responsible for analyzing data and providing input and context to operational and maintenance activities.

o Support the overall life cycle cost of the asset to meet business strategies by providing input into the asset strategy for reliability (including TAR, CAPEX, Maintenance routine Expenditure and Major Mechanical) based upon knowledge of the inspection, unit reliability plans, and the PM requirements.

o Identifies reliability/availability improvement type projects and develops initial justification, incentives and business value to support the funding request.

o Conducts region and site visits, engaging with regional reliability teams and operations forntline support teams to share best practice in the field.

o Expected to play a leading role in the reliability coaching and development of asset staff and advocate for a reliability perspective in asset decisions

o Support Production Forecasting through the development and maintenance of Reliability Availability & Maintainability (RAM) models

Must have education requirements:

BSc or BEng or MEng (UK), BSc (US), or international equivalent in Reliability Engineering or any related engineering discipline

Preferred education/certifications:

Chartership or Professional Engineer or equivalent and/or CMRP, CRL desirable

Minimum years of relevant experience:

Total years of experience: 10+

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

• Proven ability in practical application of company and industry reliability practices

• A proven record of accomplishment in risk management, process safety management and contractor performance management

• Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office

• Proven record of accomplishment in delivering results under pressure

• Fluent in English - written and oral-Conversant with industry standards on Digital Security Requirements

• Delivery focused and able to demonstrate effective project technical management skills

• Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community

• Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

• Experience working with remote team with a collaborative approach to delivery

• A proven record of accomplishment in risk management and contractor performance management

• Track record of engaging, influencing and leading across teams and functions to deliver engineering improvements centrally

• Experience working with multi-cultural teams

You will work with

• P&O organization

• Central Reliability Organization



Travel Requirement

