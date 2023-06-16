Job summary

Responsible for providing highly advanced reservoir engineering expertise, leading on a wide range of activities from reserves estimation and reporting to field development planning and the development of opportunities for production growth, whilst contributing to strategic development and developing the technical capability required to sustain business delivery within the reservoir engineering team.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for providing highly advanced reservoir engineering expertise, leading on a wide range of activities from reserves estimation and reporting to field development planning and the development of opportunities for production growth, whilst contributing to strategic development and developing the technical capability required to sustain business delivery within the reservoir engineering team.



Job Description:

The Principal Reservoir Engineer (RE) will be deployed to a single asset in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) - considering squad and asset capability, business need, and capacity. In this role you will work with the asset squad and Area Performance Management Team (APMT) to create, update and implement asset’s ADP and Depletion Plan. The Principle RE is a key business integrator and technical leader to the Subsurface team and their work fronts. They are accountable for delivery of specific projects and RE products and is a strong technical coach to colleagues.

This role is based in Houston and will report to a GoM Reservoir Engineering Team Leader.

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver fit for purpose tasks on time to underpin area priorities.

Partner closely with UL, SL, DL, and squad members to ensure subsurface projects are prioritized and blockers are communicated.

Lead or support static and dynamic descriptions, risk and uncertainty analyses and development recommendations, inclusive of well concepts.

Lead or support area performance analyses and innovate opportunities.

Lead or support area risk management plan

Influence other functions to drive cost and efficiency improvements.

Lead or support subsurface assurance reviews and project risk reviews.

Lead federal roles/projects for region, entity, or team

Leads input into reserves reporting and documentation within bp

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Degree in Engineering or Science

At least 15 years’ experience in reservoir engineering

Proficient in most reservoir engineering workflow processes: Reservoir Performance, reservoir management, classical engineering, and simulation; Able to peer assist others work

Proven track record as a self-starter, strong interpersonal skills and strong communication skills to both a technical and leadership audience.

Demonstrated technical leadership through individual technical delivery and influencing team delivery.

Proven track record of strong teamwork and collaboration skills to work closely with multi-functional teams including Subsurface, Wells, Production and Projects

Strong project management, stakeholder management and partner relations skills

Skillful coaching less experienced staff

Demonstrates behaviors of respect, inclusion, ownership and transparency

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.