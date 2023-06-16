Responsible for providing highly advanced reservoir engineering expertise, leading on a wide range of activities from reserves estimation and reporting to field development planning and the development of opportunities for production growth, whilst contributing to strategic development and developing the technical capability required to sustain business delivery within the reservoir engineering team.
The Principal Reservoir Engineer (RE) will be deployed to a single asset in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) - considering squad and asset capability, business need, and capacity. In this role you will work with the asset squad and Area Performance Management Team (APMT) to create, update and implement asset’s ADP and Depletion Plan. The Principle RE is a key business integrator and technical leader to the Subsurface team and their work fronts. They are accountable for delivery of specific projects and RE products and is a strong technical coach to colleagues.
This role is based in Houston and will report to a GoM Reservoir Engineering Team Leader.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning
