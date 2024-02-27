Principal Security Architect

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

This security architect role is part of the security architecture team focused on protecting bp's EV charging infrastructure globally.

You will deliver security strategies and enterprise architecture artifacts to progress our thinking on how to secure our electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and our retail business now and into the future. Working with bp Pulse within the Customer and Products business group to lead and deliver specific security significant designs for our EV charging infrastructure implementations globally.

We are looking for experienced talent who can help lead the security architecture development, design, and testing of our existing and expanding deployment of EV charging units across the globe. Lead solution architects and work as part of a squad (team) that is defining the security needed to enable the successful rollout and operation of bp's EV charging infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities:

Define and lead the implementation of security strategies and architectures needed to secure bp’s EV charging infrastructure.

Understand and document EV charging infrastructure architectures across different regions and locations.

Work with stakeholders to assess security controls within our existing EV infrastructure environments and evolve those controls/architectures to achieve a more defensible posture, and improve our ability to resist, detect, respond to, and contain cyber-attacks.

Create/define the security control framework that is will be used by EV infrastructure implementations globally.

Create reference architectures to simplify the implementation and operation of secure EV charging stations.

Act as a SME for any security / technical issues related to EV charging.

Key Qualifications:

The successful candidate will have knowledge and experience is the following 3 areas: cybersecurity, architecture & design, and the EV charging domain.

Cybersecurity - possess a strong understanding of cyber threats, risk management fundamentals, and security controls.

Architecture & design - Experience in leading the design and implementation of complex technology-based architectures.

EV Charging Domain - Experience in the development & deployment of distributed energy resource (DER) systems (EV Charging is a plus).

Plus more detailed experience in:

Understanding of the latest technologies and regulatory standards in relation to DER integration as well as EV charging infrastructure

Extensive experience in the delivery of end-to-end architecture and design for significant projects.

Experience in the creation of high and low-level architecture designs that also address security threats.

Understanding of and/or experience defining end-to-end IOT solution architectures.

Knowledge of data communication, network, software application, service-based architectures, and cloud technologies

Familiarity with common architecture / security standards and frameworks and know how they can be leveraged in a security architecture role.

In-depth knowledge of computer networking principles and techniques.

Fundamental understanding EV charging relevant communication protocols (e.g. OCPP, OSCP)

Experience performing security design reviews of third-party software and services.

Knowledge and/or experience with threat modelling, penetration testing, and on-going security tests such as vulnerability scanning and risk analysis.

Strong understanding of cryptography and encryption technology that ensure sensitive information and communications are kept secret.

Have an agile mindset and are customer focused.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Must be a self-starter with the ability to prioritize tasks and work independently.

Ability to document and explain technical details in a concise, understandable manner.

Used to working in a fast-paced environment, flexible to adapt

Other desirable Qualifications

PCI-DSS compliance knowledge and experience

AWS / Azure cloud design experience

Identity & Access Management (IAM) capability knowledge

TOGAF certification

Cyber security certifications (CISSP, CompTIA Security+, ect)

Experience working for a global fortune 100 company within a solutions delivery team.

Why Join our team

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

