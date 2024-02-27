Principal Security Architect

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group


This security architect role is part of the security architecture team focused on protecting bp's EV charging infrastructure globally.
You will deliver security strategies and enterprise architecture artifacts to progress our thinking on how to secure our electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and our retail business now and into the future. Working with bp Pulse within the Customer and Products business group to lead and deliver specific security significant designs for our EV charging infrastructure implementations globally.
We are looking for experienced talent who can help lead the security architecture development, design, and testing of our existing and expanding deployment of EV charging units across the globe. Lead solution architects and work as part of a squad (team) that is defining the security needed to enable the successful rollout and operation of bp's EV charging infrastructure.
The successful candidate will have knowledge and experience is the following 3 areas: cybersecurity, architecture & design, and the EV charging domain.
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Business modelling, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Data design, Digital Analytics, Emerging technology monitoring, Information Assurance, Integration, IT Management, IT strategy and planning, Network Design, Requirements definition and management, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Solution Architecture, Systems Development Management, Technical specialism, User Experience Analysis
