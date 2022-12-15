Job summary

BP Net Zero 2050



BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.



Digital Customers & Markets focuses on customer experience and deliver cross-business group solutions that generate value for bp in current and new markets solving complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a Net Zero future and reimagining energy.



Our Team delivers and runs Digital Products for Fleet Customers globally and are aligned to Product, Service and Platform teams that work together to enable our customers to accomplish their missions.





You will provide hands-on expertise to build and leading multiple autonomous software engineering teams from a technical perspective and collaborate with Architects, Product Owners and the wider business to build a scalable, robust and secure platform.



If technology excites you, we want you!



As a Principal Software Engineer, you are the expert member of a team creating software for BP colleagues and external users.



As an IT provider of choice to your area of BP and delivering innovation at speed you will operate in a dynamic and commercially focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest IT organisations working with you.

The role is a hands-on so, as well as driving engineering decisions and best practices, you will also be coding so need to be an excellent hands-on coder.





Key Accountabilities



• Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

• Designing, developing, and testing custom software applications

• Supporting and maintaining your software. We believe in DevOps – you build it, you run it!

• Monitoring and applying emerging technologies

• Providing mentorship and thought leadership to your team and across the organisation

• Mentoring and technical leadership of less experienced developers



Essential Technical Skills :



• Extensive experience and mastery of one or more of Java, C#, JavaScript/Node.js

• Proven willingness and ability to learn, to become deeply skilled in at least one more programming language on top of your existing skillset

• Deep experience and understanding of the SDLC, including design, security, design patterns for extensible and reliable code, automated unit and functional testing, CI/CD and telemetry

• Expertise in modern technologies like Cloud native, containers, serverless

• Proven leadership capability



Secondary:



• Confirmed experience of Agile methodologies, DevOps culture and practices, Lean techniques like Value Stream Mapping

• User story definition

• Application Support

• Experience in most of these technologies:

o Azure and/or AWS

o Azure DevOps/Git/GitHub

o RESTful APIs

o Deep understanding of automated testing (unit, functional, integration, e2e)

o Container technologies (EKS, AKS, OpenShift, docker) and Serverless



Leadership and EQ



• You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world.

• You are a great team-mate, looking beyond your own area and organisational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and perspective of others.

• You are self-aware and actively seek mentorship from others on impact and effectiveness

• You apply judgment and common sense. You use insight and good judgement to enable commercially sound, efficient and pragmatic decisions and solutions and to respond to situations as they arise.

• You have cultural fluency – you actively seek to understand cultural differences and sensitivities.



Education



• Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience

Desirable Experience and Capability





