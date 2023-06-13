Principal Software Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using highly advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a suite of software systems / infrastructure platforms, and driving strategy to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Innovation & engineering

Join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation at pace, enabling us to thrive while transitioning to a net zero world.

In this role you will lead several teams of multi-discipline team of software engineers, BAs, SDETs and others, working together to enhance and maintain bp’s digital applications.

Key Accountabilities:

Contributes and collaborates in design, implementation, and maintenance of digital applications

If necessary, is hands-on and actively contributes to code.

Work with other engineering teams to create a consistently great user experience

Adheres to and advocates for software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, source code management, code review, documentation),

Adheres to Agile methodologies and operates and builds DevOps maturity.

Contribute to an engineering culture, promoting excellence and minimizing technical debt

Lead several development squads, including hiring, mentoring and wellbeing

Manage and own the financials aspects of the different teams and initiatives

Essential Education:

Undergraduate or graduate degree in computer science, other STEM subject or equivalent professional experience

Continuous learning and improvement mindset (for themselves and others)

No prior experience in the energy industry required

Essential Experience:

Experience managing multi-discipline teams

Expertise in one or more of Java, C#, Javascript, NodeJS

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience of data structures, algorithm designs, runtime complexity, API design, security and privacy best practices, at scale monitoring, logging & alerting, testing best practices.

Strong communication skills and ability to talk at all levels across the organization. Ability to engage and influence is of paramount importance. Able to decompose technical considerations that everyone can understand is key. and stakeholder management and ability to lead organizations through influence

Ethical, honest, fair and of high integrity.

Have excellent communication skills – written, verbal and interpersonal. You should be able to engage and influence others.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

