This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using highly advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a suite of software systems / infrastructure platforms, and driving strategy to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using highly advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a suite of software systems / infrastructure platforms, and driving strategy to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.



Job Description:

Principal Software Engineer – Lead Quant Developer

BP Innovation & Engineering is seeking an experienced Trading Office technologist to lead our global Quant Development (QD) team. Located on our trading floors in London, Houston, and Singapore, the QD team directly supports the commercial technology ambitions of bp’s Trading & Shipping organisation.

Partnering closely with the front-office trading and Quantitative Analytics (QA) teams, the QD team works across multiple commodity business lines (including natural gas, power, LNG, bio-products, crude oil, and refined products) and geographies (UK/US/ASPAC) to develop enterprise-grade technology solutions for pricing and risk management of complex non-linear risk.

The successful candidate will be expected to: set the QD strategic vision, drive excellence across the QD group, enable system integration of perpetually evolving pricing capabilities and foster seamless partnerships with the trading and QA teams. Expert domain knowledge and deep technology know-how, combined with strong communication and business prioritisation skills, are key to succeeding in this fast-paced commercial environment.

Key accountabilities:

Lead the global QD team and set the strategic vision.

Contribute to the analysis, design, maintenance, and development of BP ETRM systems (both proprietary and third-party vendor), business processes and APIs for pricing and managing complex non-linear risk.

Build strong relationships with key commercial stakeholders, understand their business requirements, and deliver novel technology solutions in compressed time frames.

Form a seamless, collaborative partnership with the QA team.

Essential Education:

Degree from a major university, preferably in a STEM subject with a notable mathematics and computer programming content.

Essential experience & job requirements:

Hands-on experience of developing energy trading systems technology in an investment bank, hedge fund or energy commodity trading firm.

Practical experience (investment bank, hedge fund or energy trading institution) in designing and developing technology for pricing and management of complex non-linear risk.

Strong programming skills in modern C++ and python 3.10+

Deep understanding of object-oriented programming, design patterns and software development best practices.

Knowledge of common energy derivative instruments, including futures, swaps, options contracts, and how they are used to hedge risk.

Knowledge of Black Scholes financial options pricing theory, to include premium, Greeks and associated PNL attribution.

Understanding of options embedded within operation of physical assets, such as power tolling, transport, and gas storage operations.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.

Good quantitative skills.

Desirable experience:

Experience of Agile SDLCs

Experience of using continuous integration tools.

Knowledge of CMAKE for building Windows and Linux C++ binaries.

Strong understanding of programming paradigms, distributed architectures, and multi-threaded programme design.

Knowledge of CUDA GPU programming.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.