About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
The Principal – Structured Credit, GPT Credit is responsible for managing the structured credit risk arising from trading and origination activities within GPTA – and as required as a backup to other portfolios within or across regions. This is a commercially-enabling role that must drive business forward while maintaining transparency, control, and an appropriate risk/reward balance. Primary focus is on complex structured transactions and facilities (e.g., producer hedging, power offtakes) rather than more standard physical and financial “flow” trading. The Principal is expected to serve as a recognized and respected subject matter expert within GPTA, influencing underwriting frameworks and approaches, management of credit tail risks, evaluation and optimization of relative risk/reward inherent in different structuring possibilities, proactive risk management of stressed and distressed transactions. They will partner closely with the Credit LT, Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, Legal and other professionals in discharging these accountabilities. The Principal will be an active member of the extended leadership team for T&S Credit, helping to shape forward team direction, risk management and delivery strategies and staff development. Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, candidates are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, allowing them to stay abreast of current market practices and support novel transaction structures, forming an integral part of the senior leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.