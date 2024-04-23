Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, multi-functional teams. As a Principal Technical Program Manager, you will be both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

Our Technical Program Managers are deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses. You will be expected to demonstrate an understanding of enterprise systems and technologies that span a diverse technology landscape that operate on a global scale. As a senior leader you will also be key to the development and growth of more junior Technical Program Managers.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

First Deployment

Your first deployment will be leading our Gas and Power Trading Americas Power Transformation program. This is expected to be a multi-year program that is intended to modernize our Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) systems used for power trading in the Americas. It will involve transitioning power trading and retail gas activities onto our existing Ion Endur platform. This will require the development of new system capabilities and integration with our bid to bill solution to replace a variety of legacy systems. As one of our growth wedges, Power Trading has taken on a more prominent role within our portfolio and this program aims to position in for success in the years to come.

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on energy commodities trading and the associated Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) systems. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include...

End-to-end program delivery for Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule.

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across critical teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements

Ensures solution delivers benefits as described during program initiation.

Ensures solution meets design-to-operate principles and plans effective transition to operations.

Transparent communications between the project and its stakeholders up to the executive level

Bachelor’s or Master's Degree CS, CE, EE or equivalent experience

PgMP, PMP, or Agile certification preferred. Equivalent experience also considered

15+ years of proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles with deep expertise in both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Demonstrable track record of successful management of large-scale (>$30MM) technology change programs – preferably with some significant trading, risk management content or impact.

Experience in communication of technology and business issues up to CEO/CFO level in major corporations.

Experience managing multiple teams and capabilities to deliver complete complex project scope using large teams of permanent and 3rd Party staff through direct and indirect (matrix) spans of control.

Ability to influence strategies and allocation of funding and to commit resources by making the case for technology programs

Ability to decompose complex processes into straight-forward solutions, often inventing new approaches

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Understands system architectures and can effectively manage changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained.

Ability to take an integrated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Ability to apply domain-wide business process knowledge and technology expertise to invent, evolve, improve, and simplify the technology landscape

Ability to use technical details to drive constructive conversations with engineers, architects, and other expert technologists by speaking to them in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical guidance

Understands fundamental system limitations (e.g. scaling factors, boundary conditions) and the associated architectural decisions and uses judgement to inform technology and business trade-offs.

Understands the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of technical debt

Big-picture thinking with the ability to relate business value to solutions to end-to-end system architectures & it’s interdependencies all the way to operability and supportability of the system or product.

Practices and drives strong data-driven judgement to business and technical decisions.

Ability to identify and exploit opportunities for efficiencies across geographies, architectures, technologies, and organizations when working to satisfy the needs of program or product customers

Ability to identify and reduce coupling between teams and drive architecture or organization changes that increase the flow of value by empowering engineering teams to work independently

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Experience with the Ion Endur platform version 18 or higher

Experience with PowerOptix, nMarket, or other power bid to bill platforms

Experience with ISOs across the United States including ERCOT, MISO, CAISO, PJM, NYISO, etc.

Vendor management of multi-vendor teams

Experience with organization design and capabilities development

Adaptability, fluidity, speed, and initiative in unstructured contexts

Ability to rapidly self-teach and a self-motivated desire to learn new technologies

Genuine curiosity and a strong drive to innovate

Unwavering desire to have a high impact on the organization

An active seeker of personal feedback and a desire for continuous growth

Enjoys mentoring and developing more junior team members

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



