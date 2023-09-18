Principal Technical Programme Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Role Synopsis

We are looking for people who enjoy working at-pace, love embracing challenges, and have a passion for building and leading highly capable, cross-functional teams. As a Principal Technical Program Manager, both a practitioner and a leader, joining a group that provides bp with planning, execution, and tracking capabilities that is a key to the successful delivery of high-value digital programs.

You will be deployed to work in different areas of our business. We partner with product management teams and software engineering squads to define objectives and key results, align delivery outcomes with overall product vision and strategy, and measure key performance indicators against delivery. You will bring transferable skills that allow you to support immediate business demand in one area, while also being given the opportunity to grow your knowledge and capabilities over time through exposure to different projects across our businesses.

We embrace a culture of change and agility and expect our teams to continuously evolve and adapt to our changing world. We value great teammates, who can transcend organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and make those around them better. We actively seek out those who consider the perspective of others, while understanding and respecting cultural differences.

Key Accountabilities

This role combines knowledge from traditional project management, program management, agile delivery, and product management with a focus on Mobility & Convenience (M&C) technology products. Some of the key accountabilities for this role include:

End-to-end program delivery for M&C focused digital products, projects and programs, including planning, execution, and tracking for scope, financials, and schedule

Application of compliance and risk management, coordinating across key teams (e.g. digital security, procurement, legal, etc.) and accounting for global regulatory requirements

Open communications between the project and its stakeholders up to the executive level

Line Management and career growth for junior Technical Program Managers

Developing and championing standards and best practices for the Technical Program Manager discipline

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

15+ years of proven experience in Project Management or Technical Delivery Management roles with deep expertise in both Agile and Waterfall methodologies

Experience in leading large programs of work using enterprise-scale engineering to solve sophisticated, recurring problems that are rooted in organizational culture and ways of working, while leading all aspects of multiple concurrent engagements

Strong communication, conflict resolution, and influencing skills with a proven track record to operate in a sophisticated, global environment with large, heterogeneous groups of partners.

Ability to influence strategies and allocation of funding and to commit resources by making the case for technology programs

Ability to decompose sophisticated processes into straight-forward solutions, often inventing innovative approaches.

Extensive knowledge of software development, system implementation, and product lifecycles

Understands system architectures and can effectively lead changes across multiple products and projects to ensure that the integrity of upstream or downstream dependencies is maintained. Ability to take a coordinated view of concurrent projects that cross team and domain boundaries and simplify delivery by actively identifying patterns that improve efficiency and promote reuse of existing solutions

Ability to apply domain-wide business process knowledge and technology expertise to invent, evolve, improve, and simplify the technology landscape

Ability to use technical details to drive constructive conversations with engineers, architects, and other technologists by speaking to them in their own language

Capable of holding an engineering team to a high standard and reviewing design decisions, recognizing when a design or solution requires additional technical mentorship.

Understands fundamental system limitations (e.g. scaling factors, boundary conditions) and the associated architectural decisions and uses judgement to advise technology and business trade-offs.

Understands the consequences of short-term, tactical solutions and long-term impacts of accruing technical debt

Big-picture thinking with the ability to relate business value to solutions to end-to-end system architectures & it’s interdependencies all the way to operability and supportability of the system or product.

Practices and drives strong data-driven judgement to business and technical decisions.

Identifying of opportunities for efficiencies across geographies, architectures, technologies, and organizations when working to satisfy the needs of program or product customers

Ability to identify and reduce coupling between teams and drive architecture or organization changes that increase the flow of value by empowering teams to work independently.

Partner with managers of design and engineering teams to ensure focus on fit-for-purpose solutions, and drive efficient delivery of right outcomes for the customer and organization

Ability to develop standards and practices within a professional subject area.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



