Principal architect

Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to translate strategy and assist with planning and governance for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes, providing expertise on the definition and implementation of relevant standards, communicating with a range of stakeholders and managing activities of the team to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work together to meet our customers’ needs.



BP is seeking an experienced and passionate Principal Enterprise Integration Architect to lead our organization's integration strategy and road map activities across various platforms,

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Team: You directly influence how different product teams design and build integration capabilities on our enterprise integration stack. You will not just lead, but you will "do".

Architecture: You understand the concepts and solutions of hybrid integration platforms and are experienced with other cloud native integration capabilities.

Relationships: You will understand the needs of the different parts of our business, product teams, and our key technology ecosystems, partners, and emerging market solutions.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services on market leading Integration platforms.

Evangelist: You will be an evangelist for how Integrations are built in a modular way across the digital enterprise. You will play an integral part in creating and maintaining our integration principles

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

FORMAL EDUCATION

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

15+ years hands on experience in architecture, design, and deployment of industry leading customer centric products such as MuleSoft, Apache Camel, SAP BTP Integration, SAP PO or Tibco

Several years of professional experience in the field of enterprise architecture / strategy development. Several years of professional experience in enterprise architecture/IT (Information Technology) strategy development

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with a diverse range of stakeholders, including technical and non-technical team members.

In-depth knowledge of the Technical Reference Model (TRM) for the Integration Domain and Enterprise Integration Patterns.

5 or more projects leading integration implementations at an enterprise level with integration to other enterprise systems.

In-depth knowledge of interface technologies such as REST, gRPC and messaging technologies as well as practical experience in the programming languages such as Java, .NET, Java Script

Participation in each phase of full API lifecycle implementations.

Good understanding of the Cloud native Integration capabilities like native API Gateways on different cloud providers, (AWS (Amazon Web Services), Google cloud CP, Azure, SAP).

Good understanding of Event Drive Architecture and experience in working with events, topics, queues etc.

Experience in deploying and managing complex Integration Solutions on a hybrid environment and assisting team in adopting right deployment model.

LEADERSHIP & EQ:

You create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

You promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

You work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider bp, applying cultural sensitivity.