Principal architect

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality.

Create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

Promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

Work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within innovation & engineering and the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

Apply judgment and common sense at scale.

Ensure Compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Architecture is a collaborative discipline, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.This is a key role in the business to consumer (B2C) architecture team taking accountability for the retail and convenience system architecture across North America. It governs the technology decisions necessary to ensure B2C solutions align with bp strategic roadmap and standards. It will assist in creating a strategic advantage by understanding Direct-to-Consumer business strategies, objectives and processes and connect these to sources of technology innovation.

Business Area: Produce comprehensive business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. You will have experience helping consumer facing businesses modernize and innovate, using digital to drive business value. The business area you will be focusing on is bp’s Customers and Products business group, who deliver products and services to bp’s consumers at our retail forecourts and convenience stores.

Business Area: Produce comprehensive business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. You will have experience helping consumer facing businesses modernize and innovate, using digital to drive business value. The business area you will be focusing on is bp's Customers and Products business group, who deliver products and services to bp's consumers at our retail forecourts and convenience stores.

Architecture: Rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. Responsible for building technical designs of services or applications and will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. Contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mentality.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. Advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will lead several delivery teams directly or by influence. Play an integral role in building the team's skills while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: Build strong partnerships across the business and Digital teams. You will understand the long-term needs of the solutions you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of bp.

Experience in point-of-sale (POS) systems, customer care, billing and other retail technologies

Exposure to retail ERP estate (SAP, JD Edwards, etc.), and merchandizing systems (like ESO, etc.)

Deep understanding of cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends, within the Retail industry

Experience in working with and implementation of packaged applications for retail such as order management, merchandising operations, planning, forecasting, analytics, and customer care

In-depth retail business experience, specifically in the energy and CPG/FMCG industry, working on transformational initiatives to deliver growth and/or efficiency improvements

Experience with PCI/PADSS and other relevant governance and compliance standards

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, designing, and delivering transformational projects. Love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

The ability to relate complex topics in simple and accessible language.

Why join us

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.