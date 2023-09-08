Principal architect

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for leading a large team to translate strategy and assist with planning and governance for the specialism, supporting related operating practices and processes, providing expertise on the definition and implementation of relevant standards, communicating with a range of stakeholders and managing activities of the team to support wider business goals. Specialisms: Segment Architecture; Enterprise Architecture; Solution Architecture; Strategy.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Architecture solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a lower carbon future. We collaboratively work to meet our customers’ needs. Architects connect and integrate all the digital subject areas and the consumers and procurers of technology, to create an integrated, flexible, effective digital architecture for bp.

The Principal Compute Architect will play a pivotal role supporting the digital enterprise organization deliver digital platform products and define the technology, operational and management strategies needed to support our evolving business needs.

BP is seeking an expert and enthusiastic Principal Enterprise Architect to lead the organization’s Compute strategy and road map activities across various platforms.

Why you matter:

A technologist at heart, you are enthusiastic about defining and executing outstanding platform strategies and simplifying compute products and services. You believe in the power of modern technical platforms in accelerating the development of digital products and motivated to build flexible, scalable, and user-friendly compute products that encourage application modernization.

You are a strategic problem solver, able to plan but with a bias for short-and-mid-term action. You stay ahead of innovative technologies identifying new opportunities, architecture, patterns, and standards in the compute space, which helps bp deliver a modular and composable enterprise.

You will operate in a dynamic and delivery focused environment, with the resources of one of the world's most forward-thinking digital teams. You are confident and comfortable working across diverse cultures and people. You empower and advise platform teams across the enterprise to think about modern ways to build technology platforms using cloud native technologies.

Key Accountabilities

Team: You directly influence how different product teams design, build an evolve our cloud environments and the various technology platforms of our enterprise computing stack. You will not just lead, but you will "do."

Architecture: You understand the concepts, solutions and technologies offered by the leading cloud providers, and can confidently apply them to solve business challenges. You define and maintain Enterprise principles, and standards, and you effectively guide and support various teams in applying standard methodologies to attain optimal solutions.

Relationships: You will understand the needs of our business, product teams, the technology ecosystem, partners, and emerging market solutions. You will be the key link between the compute Platform teams and Product teams and will build strong internal and external relations that help you drive modernization, consistency, and standardization for bp.

Technology: You have a passion for understanding and learning. You will bring good hands-on skills in architecting, designing, and building application and services on market leading cloud platforms. You will be responsible for the Technical Reference Model (TRM) and together with the platform teams, you define the architectural principles, technology strategy and OKRs for the domain and ensure it is consistently relevant to meet business demands and emerging trends.

Safety and Compliance: Safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. We will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

About you

Your experience and expertise will include:

15+ years direct experience in architecture, design, and deployment of data center and cloud technologies especially Identity & Security, Management & compliance, Containers, storage, and networking product groups.

Solid understanding of cloud-based application architecture using microservices, API's, containerization and serverless technologies using native cloud services.

Certified as an AWS or Azure Architect and demonstrable experience architecting scalable services, platforms, and products on the cloud for large multi-national organizations.

Previous experience managing and leading technical architects, good interpersonal skills and a proven ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

Five years of professional experience in enterprise architecture/IT (Information Technology) strategy development.

A clear grasp of software development and design thinking in an agile environment; TOGAF certification a plus.

BSc degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements.

A healthy work-life balance.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment.

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life & health insurance, medical care package, and many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



