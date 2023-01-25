Principal data engineer

Job summary
Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
Job Profile Summary
Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. As a Data Engineer you will be developing and maintaining data infrastructure and writing, deploying and maintaining software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp. You are passionate about planning and building compelling data products and services, in collaboration with business stakeholders, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Software Engineers and Architects in bp.
For this role specifically, you will be part of bp's Data & Analytics organization responsible for delivering and operating Data & Analytics solutions for Group Functions such as Finance, ERP and People Experience data supply chains, which also covers Procurement, People & Culture or Human Resources, Legal, and Ethics & Compliance. You will be leading to a team in building and supporting critical data products and data & analytics use cases, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science, data discovery and data management. You will be responsible for defining, designing and delivering the data products and the underlying data orchestration across distributed data systems. In addition to being an SME, the individual will manage a number of individuals as well as 3rd party contractors.
What you will deliver
Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.
Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.
Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities. - Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.
Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation)
What you will need to be successful
- BS degree in computer science or related field
- Experience (typically 6+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 30-150 people
Required
- Deep and hands-on experience (typically 14+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments
- Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)
- Deep understanding and proven experience of data modelling and information architecture that underpin most Finance, Procurement, ERP, Human Resources data and analytics
- Experience of building data products using the Azure Data Services and Databricks
- Experience in a variety of data modelling techniques
- Experience of building a varied portfolio of data products and use cases
- Experience of building data products for machine learning and advance AI use cases
- Experience in improving data delivery velocity and reliability including through automation
- Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems
- Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages
- Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence
- Continuous learning and improvement mindset
- No prior experience in the energy industry required