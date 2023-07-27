Principal data engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives.As a Data Engineer you will be developing and maintaining data infrastructure and writing, deploying and maintaining software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp. You are passionate about planning and building compelling data products and services, in collaboration with business stakeholders, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Software Engineers and Architects in bp.For this role specifically, you will be part of bp's Data & Analytics organization responsible for delivering and operating Data & Analytics solutions for Group Functions such as Finance, ERP and People Experience data supply chains, which also covers Procurement, People & Culture or Human Resources, Legal, and Ethics & Compliance.You will be leading to a team in building and supporting critical data products and data & analytics use cases, including data visualisation, advanced analytics, data science, data discovery and data management. You will be responsible for defining, designing and delivering the data products and the underlying data orchestration across distributed data systems. In addition to being an SME, the individual will manage a number of individuals as well as 3rd party contractors.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities Leads, grows and develops a team of data engineers that writes, deploys and maintains software to build, integrate, manage, maintain, and quality-assure data at bp.Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities. Architects and designs reliable and scalable data infrastructure.Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to software engineering best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),Responsible for delivering and deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.Actively mentors others and build internal capability.Drives and promotes a data-driven culture and mindset across bpExperience and Qualification Bachelors degree in computer science or related field with Experience (typically 6+ years) leading, growing and developing a data engineering team of around 30-150 people Deep and hands-on experience (typically 14+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++) Deep understanding and proven experience of data modelling and information architecture that underpin most Finance, Procurement, ERP, Human Resources data and analytics Experience of building data products using the Azure Data Services and Databricks Experience in a variety of data modelling techniques - Experience of building a varied portfolio of data products and use cases Experience of building data products for machine learning and advance AI use cases Experience in improving data delivery velocity and reliability including through automation Experience designing and implementing large-scale distributed systems Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead large organizations through influence Continuous learning and improvement mindset - No prior experience in the energy industry required



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.