As a Principal Data Engineer, you will be part of bp’s Compute Platforms organisation, the group responsible for the computing platforms and services that underpin all bp’s computing services. The portfolio covers technologies that include on-premise data centres, cloud infrastructure and services, high-performance computing, databases, and supporting services.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Led a team of DevOps squads made up of software engineers, platform engineers, platform architects, and platform security engineers using agile development ceremonies including Kanban, refinement, and retrospectives, to deliver the Azure platform and resource provisioning services necessary for service and platform owners to deliver their agendas.

Build the platform strategy and product roadmap for Azure by working with partners internal and external to the team.

Develop a cloud alignment strategy for both AWS and Azure to provide a consistent customer experience.

Build relationships with external teams, including Digital Security and Architecture, to provide a balance of security and functionality in the Azure platform.

Provide a principle (architecture, design, and security) led service to allow the DevOps teams to be mostly autonomous squads to help deliver solutions rapidly.

Provide governance to enable prioritization of customer demand to ensure new and enhanced services are available for customer projects.

Provide guest platforms (DBaaS, CaaS, CPIN, WVD) the ability to deliver their services while minimizing their dependency on the Azure platform team.

Identify areas of continuous improvement to reduce the effort customers must put in to consume the Azure services (reduce customer friction).

Manage suppliers providing services for the Azure platform to ensure they provide people that are able to develop products/features following out team standards and principles.

Develop training programs with Microsoft to upskill bp staff and contractors as related to Azure capabilities.

Mentor and coach team members, while defining and promoting usage of standards, principles, and lessons learned

Developing and leading digital/technology strategies

Broad and strategic knowledge of the cloud technology landscape

Demonstrate strong product management and design thinking foresight skills

Strong facilitation and leadership skills: bringing multiple partners from architecture, digital security, and product/service owners together towards agreed outcomes.

Outstanding communication and relationship skills, ability to engage with a broad range of partners, capable of leading by influence.

Knowledge and understanding of modern development methodologies (agile using Kanban, DevOps, 2-pizza teams, agile ceremonies).

Knowledge and understanding of modern approaches to source-code management and control through tools (SonarCube, Azure DevOps, coding standards)

Bachelor's degree and/or MBA in relevant subject or equivalent preferred or equivalent experience.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



