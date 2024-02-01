Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.Critical to achieving bp’s digital ambitions is the delivery of our high value data and analytics initiatives, and the enablement of the technologies and platforms that will support those objectives. We are developing deep data capability to transform the access, supply, control and quality to our vast and ever-growing reserves of data.We are looking for an outstanding Principal Data Engineer who will drive the development of our data modelling and data contextualisation capabilities. These use cases would drive significant operational efficiency, safety and environmental aims that are key to the transformation of bp.



Working alongside a number of other key I&E digital subject areas, combine your deep knowledge of both industrial technology and process alongside the latest data management and engineering techniques and technology to drive the delivery of the core data & analytics, modelling and contextualisation capabilities across a range of use cases.

Lead the end-to-end scope of data modelling (including graph techniques) and contextualisation across D&A with a constant focus on automation and aim to develop a strategy with Product & Architecture that could expand the capabilities into other bp business areas as applicable

Apply your technical and commercial insight to create a cost effective, reliable, reusable cloud native modelling platform that supplies relevant data to a range of capabilities

Effectively work with cross-disciplinary collaborators and partners across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Provide support to the squads providing technical guidance, managing dependencies and risks

Review and ensure use case, value case, and ensure acceptance criteria, definition of done and important metrics are clearly captured, tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and see opportunities to (semi-) automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around Asset Management and other industrial data sources and data products.

Work with your relevant D&A partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Create and articulate materials to communicate delivery plan, value delivered and cost

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision making.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

Experience (typically 5+ years) leading, growing, and developing teams (preferably with data relevance)

Hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in data engineering, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments

Strong business sense, deep domain knowledge and experience gained from an industrial energy infrastructure setting

Strong partner management, communication skills and an ability to lead organizations through influence

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Applied knowledge of data management and governance across all data lifecycle stages essential

Deep understanding of data models, data standards and processes essential

Experience of delivery of data products within cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Foundational data transformation and manipulation skills

Experience with big data technologies and graph modelling (e.g. neo4j, Azure Digital Twin and other Azure data technologies, Hadoop, Hive, and Spark etc) is a plus

Coding capability, SQL and scripting in R or python is a plus

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



