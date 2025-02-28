Principal data engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Let me tell you about the role

A data engineer designs, constructs, installs, tests, and maintains highly scalable data management systems. They are responsible for building the infrastructure that allows for the generation, collection, and analysis of large datasets. Key responsibilities include developing, constructing, testing, and maintaining architectures such as databases and large-scale processing systems, ensuring that architectures support data analytics, and preparing data for prescriptive and predictive modeling. Data engineers also develop data set processes for data modeling, mining, and production, integrate new data management technologies and software engineering tools into existing structures, and collaborate with data scientists and analysts to ensure data accuracy and accessibility. They play a critical role in enabling the data-driven decision-making process by ensuring that data pipelines are robust, efficient, and scalable.

What you will deliver

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.

Set the long-term technical goal and strategy for delivering on requirements of high impact, scale, reliability, performance and development velocity.

Partner with Engineering, Product Management and business stakeholders to define and develop data infrastructure and products.

Drive standards for engineering excellence that lead to impact, scale and customer satisfaction.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Responsible for service reliability and following site-reliability engineering best practices: on-call rotations for services they oversee, responsible for defining and maintaining SLAs.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Mentors other technical leaders.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 12+ years) designing, planning, productionizing, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data infrastructure and data products in complex environments

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Scala, Java, C#)

Experience driving key product innovations and technical roadmap across stakeholders

Deep knowledge and hands-on experience in technologies across all data lifecycle stages

Strong stakeholder management and ability to lead teams through managerial and technical influence

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

BS degree in computer science or related field or equivalent knowledge and experience

Desired

Experience of leading, growing and developing a data engineering people/teams

No prior experience in the energy industry required

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.