Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.
We are looking for an outstanding Principal Data Manager for our B2B businesses with C&P e.g. Castrol, Aviation, Fleet, to lead impactful cross-disciplinary data teams and deliver strategic data products within bp’s analytics platforms!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.