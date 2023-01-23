Job summary

Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

We are looking for an outstanding Principal Data Manager for our B2B businesses with C&P e.g. Castrol, Aviation, Fleet, to lead impactful cross-disciplinary data teams and deliver strategic data products within bp’s analytics platforms!

Responsibilities

Apply existing and develop new data strategies across multiple business entities

Apply deep commercial insight to inform strategic planning in B2B and lead data portfolio spend.

Provide leading insight of industry and technology trends and best practices to craft bp’s data agenda and platform to build excellence.

Lead the end-to-end scope of data management across B2B business areas and look for automation opportunities.

Lead, grow, develop and run cross-discipline teams of data managers, data engineers, data analysts, data scientists and software engineers that writes, deploys and maintains data products at bp.

Create positive engagement and governance framework and drive an inclusive work environment with teams including product owners, product managers and portfolio managers.

Work with cross-disciplinary collaborators across multiple business entities to understand use cases, data requirements and value cases.

Provide support to the squads providing technical guidance, leading dependencies and risks

Review and ensure use case, value case, and ensure acceptance criteria, definition of done and critical metrics are clearly tracked, and aligned with the digital and data strategy

Set and implement data standards, co-design data schemas, ensure quality at the source, and find opportunities to (semi-) automate manual data processes wherever possible.

Provide deep data domain knowledge and business context around B2B data sources and products.

Work with B2B business partners to implement data strategy and to coordinate data remediation plans to ensure data sets and data products meet business requirements.

Advocate for data management standard processes.

Create and articulate materials to communicate delivery plan, value delivered and cost

Present results to peers and senior management to influence decision making.

Actively sponsor and mentor emerging talent and promote a culture of continuous development.

Qualifications

Experience (typically 5+ years) leading, growing, and developing teams (preferably with data relevance)

Hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in data management, data governance and process automation in complex, global environments

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail

Applied knowledge of data management and governance across all data lifecycle stages essential

Deep understanding of data models, data standards and processes essential

Experience of delivery of data products within cloud platforms such as AWS and Azure

Continuous learning and improvement mindset

Foundational data transformation and manipulation skills

SQL and scripting in R or python is a plus

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark) is a plus

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.