You Will Work With

This role works closely with the ERP Transformation Programme (Quantum) & ERP Sustain & Operations team to ensure the integrity, security, and usability of enterprise data assets within SAP & integrated environments. You will also engage with Business Process Owners, Data Governance, Digital Transformation, and IT Operations teams, contributing technical expertise and strategic guidance to support the delivery of data-driven decision-making. Working cross-functionally, you will interact with enterprise architects, data scientists, security specialists, and business stakeholders to ensure SAP data platforms support business objectives effectively.

Let Me Tell You About the Role

As a Principal Data Manager, you will play a strategic role in shaping enterprise-wide data management practices within SAP environments, ensuring that data assets are governed, secure, and optimized for analytics and operational efficiency. You will provide deep expertise in SAP data governance, data model design, data migration, and lifecycle management, enabling the organization to drive data-driven innovation and compliance as part of the Group ERP Transformation programme – Quantum.

Your role will encompass leading SAP data model design, data migration teams, data quality assurance, and ERP data transformation initiatives. Collaborating with senior IT and business leaders, you will establish robust SAP data governance frameworks, data quality standards, and innovative solutions to enhance data accessibility and value as the organization transitions from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA.

What You Will Deliver

Lead SAP data model design and governance to ensure consistency across all ERP platforms.

Oversee the end-to-end data migration strategy, ensuring seamless transitions from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA.

Define and drive data migration standards, best practices, and methodologies for our ERP transformation programme, Quantum.

Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations and industry standards, maintaining SAP data security and integrity.

Develop and oversee data lifecycle management within SAP, ensuring efficient data storage, retention, and accessibility.

Provide leadership in SAP Master Data Governance (SAP MDG) frameworks and solutions.

Define and implement data quality controls, metadata standards, and master data management strategies for SAP environments.

Oversee data cataloguing, classification, and lineage tracking, ensuring SAP data is discoverable and trusted.

Drive automation in SAP data processing, governance, and security monitoring to improve operational efficiency.

Establish best practices for SAP data access management, security policies, and regulatory compliance.

Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure SAP data solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead SAP data governance and management teams, fostering a culture of data literacy and continuous improvement.

Provide executive-level insights and technical recommendations on SAP data investments, governance risks, and business intelligence capabilities.

What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)

Essential

Bachelor’s degree in data science, Computer Science, Information Management, or a related field.

12+ years of experience in data management, governance, and analytics, with a strong focus on SAP environments.

Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA (at least one functional area), SAP MDG (Master Data Governance), and data migration for large ERP programmes.

Proven experience in data governance frameworks, metadata management, and regulatory compliance for SAP platforms.

Extensive experience in leading large-scale ERP data migrations, ensuring smooth transitions from SAP ECC to SAP S/4HANA.

Deep understanding of data quality management, data lineage, and master data management (MDM) within SAP.

Hands-on experience with SAP data governance tools, SQL, and big data technologies.

Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior business leaders.

Experience implementing data automation, self-service analytics, and AI-driven data quality monitoring.

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile methodologies, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

A passion for emerging SAP data technologies, regulatory compliance, and data-driven decision-making.

Desired

MSc or MBA in Data Science, Business Intelligence, or Engineering.

Experience with AI/ML-driven data analytics, data privacy automation, and advanced data modelling.

Certifications in SAP MDG, SAP Data Management, or Cloud Data Platforms (e.g., AWS, Azure, GCP).

Experience working in highly data intensive industries such as finance, healthcare, or energy.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

