Principal data scientist

Responsible for providing highly advanced subject matter expertise for the specialism through comprehensive use of relevant tools and techniques, driving continuous improvement in systems and processes, overseeing implementation of the relevant standards and contributing to strategic development for the specialism to ensure that deliverables continue to successfully meet the needs of the context. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Responsibilities

Leads, grows and develops a team of data scientists that derives actionable business insights from data and designs, plans, prototypes, productionizes, deploys, maintains and documents reliable and scalable data science solutions in complex environments that yield large business and customer impact.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and collaborators through the quality of interactions and collaboration.

Advocates for and ensures their team adheres to data science standard processes (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation),

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Actively mentors others.

Qualifications

Experience (typically 4+ years) leading, growing and developing a data science team of around 7-30 people

Hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, deploying, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science solutions in complex environments that have yielded large business and customer impact

Deep and hands-on experience in deriving concrete insights from data and quantifying business impact, e.g. via product experiments.

Familiarity with data infrastructure and data management technologies.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++); advanced SQL knowledge.

Strong collaborator management and ability to lead large organizations through influence.

Experience leading, growing and developing a data science team.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

BS degree or higher in a quantitative field.

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.