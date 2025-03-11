Principal (data scientist/ machine learning engineer)

Entity:Technology
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
As a member of the Mobility & Convenience, Fleet & Pulse Technology leadership team, you will collaborate with strategic technology leaders and senior leaders across both the Mobility and Convenience Technology organization and the regional businesses to ensure the businesses are supported with safe & compliant operations & underpin key commercial strategies.
You will work with a diverse group of professionals, including data scientists, data architects, and data analysts and collaborate with regional data and compute teams to manage data pipelines and visualization. In addition, you will work closely with the SAP Transformation Team, Quantum, to ensure base data models are addressed. You will also offer expertise to all data scientists and analysts within the M&C organization to ensure the correct deployment of data tools, frameworks, and skills across the organization.
This role will also closely collaborate with the Head of Department (HOD) to advance the application of AI and data science.
A data scientist applies scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data. Their key responsibilities include collecting and analyzing large sets of data, using machine learning algorithms, statistical models, and data processing techniques to predict future trends and provide actionable insights. A machine learning engineer designs and develops artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can learn and make decisions autonomously. Their key responsibilities include creating and optimizing machine learning models, developing algorithms that enable machines to perform tasks without explicit programming, and working with large datasets to train these models. They collaborate with data scientists, software engineers, and domain experts to implement machine learning solutions that address specific business needs. Additionally, machine learning engineers are responsible for ensuring the scalability and efficiency of machine learning systems, continuously improving model performance through rigorous testing and validation, and staying updated with the latest advancements in the field to integrate cutting-edge techniques into their work.
Essential
Desired
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.