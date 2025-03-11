Principal (data scientist/ machine learning engineer)

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

As a member of the Mobility & Convenience, Fleet & Pulse Technology leadership team, you will collaborate with strategic technology leaders and senior leaders across both the Mobility and Convenience Technology organization and the regional businesses to ensure the businesses are supported with safe & compliant operations & underpin key commercial strategies.

You will work with a diverse group of professionals, including data scientists, data architects, and data analysts and collaborate with regional data and compute teams to manage data pipelines and visualization. In addition, you will work closely with the SAP Transformation Team, Quantum, to ensure base data models are addressed. You will also offer expertise to all data scientists and analysts within the M&C organization to ensure the correct deployment of data tools, frameworks, and skills across the organization.

This role will also closely collaborate with the Head of Department (HOD) to advance the application of AI and data science.

Let me tell you about the role

A data scientist applies scientific methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from structured and unstructured data. Their key responsibilities include collecting and analyzing large sets of data, using machine learning algorithms, statistical models, and data processing techniques to predict future trends and provide actionable insights. A machine learning engineer designs and develops artificial intelligence (AI) systems that can learn and make decisions autonomously. Their key responsibilities include creating and optimizing machine learning models, developing algorithms that enable machines to perform tasks without explicit programming, and working with large datasets to train these models. They collaborate with data scientists, software engineers, and domain experts to implement machine learning solutions that address specific business needs. Additionally, machine learning engineers are responsible for ensuring the scalability and efficiency of machine learning systems, continuously improving model performance through rigorous testing and validation, and staying updated with the latest advancements in the field to integrate cutting-edge techniques into their work.

What you will deliver

Leads, grows and develops a team of data scientists that derives actionable business insights from data and designs, plans, prototypes, productionizes, deploys, maintains and documents reliable and scalable data science solutions in complex environments that yield large business and customer impact.

Part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with other data scientists, data engineers software engineers, data managers and business partners.

Creates positive engagement and drives an inclusive work environment with team and stakeholders through the quality of interactions and collaboration across multiple business entities.

Effectively works with cross-disciplinary collaborators and stakeholders across multiple business entities.

Establishes data science best practices (e.g. technical design, technical design review, unit testing, monitoring & alerting, checking in code, code review, documentation) and actualizes their adoption across bp.

Innovates within the machine learning space working in conjunction with peers from the digital sciences and applied sciences.

Responsible for deploying secure and well-tested software that meets privacy and compliance requirements.

Build scalable, re-usable, impactful data science products, usually containing statistical or machine learning algorithms, in collaboration with data engineers and software engineers.

Actively contributes to improve developer velocity.

Actively mentors others.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Essential

MSc or PhD degree in a quantitative field.

Deep and hands-on experience (typically 10+ years) in designing, planning, prototyping, productionizing, deploying, maintaining and documenting reliable and scalable data science solutions in complex environments that have yielded large business and customer impact

Deep expertise of data science tools and approaches across all data lifecycle stages.

Thorough understanding of underlying mathematical foundations of statistics and machine learning.

Deep and hands-on experience in deriving actionable insights from data and quantifying business impact, e.g. via product experiments.

Development experience in one or more object-oriented programming languages (e.g. Python, Go, Java, C++)

Advanced SQL knowledge.

Experience with big data technologies (e.g. Hadoop, Hive, and Spark).

Customer-centric and pragmatic mindset. Focus on value delivery and swift execution, while maintaining attention to detail.

Strong stakeholder management and proven experience of leading large organizations through influence.

Continuous learning and improvement mindset.

Desired

No prior experience in the energy industry required.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



