Technology



IT&S Group



About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

The principal delivery manager of the global IT service desk will oversee a global IT support operation serving 90,000 employees. This role includes managing a service provider that delivers IT support through a large network of contracted service agents worldwide while directly leading a small team of in-house service agents who provide regional support across multiple sites in the Middle East and Asia.

The leader will ensure seamless, high-quality service delivery, using both outsourced and internal resources to drive operational excellence, innovation, and end-user satisfaction (CSAT).

Define and implement the global IT service desk strategy, ensuring alignment with enterprise goals. Lead the integration and collaboration of outsourced and internal teams to deliver cohesive, high-performing IT support. Drive digital transformation initiatives to optimize IT service desk operations.

Supervise the performance of the contracted service provider leading 300 globally distributed service agents. Ensure the provider meets or exceeds SLA and critical metrics, addressing performance issues as needed. Partner with the provider to find opportunities for cost savings, efficiency improvements, and service innovation.

Lead a small, high-performing team of direct employees providing regional IT support across sites in the Middle East and Asia. Develop and mentor the in-house team, fostering a culture of accountability, continuous learning, and customer focus. Ensure the internal team addresses site-specific IT needs effectively while aligning with global standards.

Govern end-to-end service delivery, integrating efforts of the outsourced and internal teams for consistency and quality. Monitor key performance metrics, such as First Call Resolution, SLA compliance, and user satisfaction (CSAT), ensuring continuous improvement. Drive alignment to ITIL standard methodologies and standardized processes across all teams.

Champion a user-focused approach to IT service delivery, ensuring seamless and efficient support experiences for all employees. Develop initiatives to enhance self-service and automation options, improving accessibility for end-users and reducing cost to serve.

Leverage cutting-edge technologies, including AI, automation, and advanced ITSM platforms, to modernize IT support and improve employee experience. Collaborate with both the internal teams and the service provider to ensure successful implementation and adoption.

Manage the IT service desk budget, balancing cost-effective service delivery with high-quality outcomes. Negotiate and maintain vendor contracts while allocating resources effectively to support regional needs.

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your service vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way.

Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our employees to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies.

Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in technology. You are an expert in guiding teams towards outcomes. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field (MBA or Master’s preferred).

10+ years of progressive leadership experience in IT service management, including vendor management and direct team leadership.

Expertise in ITIL principles, ITSM platforms (e.g., ServiceNow), and leading blended (outsourced and in-house) support models.

Proven success in managing large-scale IT service operations with geographically distributed teams.

Strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to influence at all levels.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



