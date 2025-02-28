Principal delivery manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a visionary and results-driven leader to head the Productivity Platforms portfolio. This critical role will drive strategy, innovation, and execution across our enterprise productivity tools and platforms, empowering our workforce with pioneering solutions to improve efficiency, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

The ideal candidate will be a strategic problem solver with deep expertise in leading enterprise-scale platforms, particularly the Microsoft ecosystem, and a passion for driving cultural and technological transformation.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Microsoft Ecosystem Management

Lead the end-to-end management of the Microsoft estate, ensuring alignment with business needs and managing contractual agreements, licensing models, and compliance requirements.

Drive continuous improvement and modernization of Microsoft tools and platforms, including Microsoft 365, and Power Platforms.

2. Productivity Innovation and Scaling

Develop, launch, and scale new offerings to enhance employee productivity across the organization.

Identify emerging productivity trends and integrate relevant tools to future-proof the organization.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure tools meet diverse employee needs and deliver measurable value.

3. Low-Code/No-Code Strategy

Define and implement a strategy for the adoption and governance of low-code/no-code solutions.

Enable and support citizen developers while ensuring robust security, compliance, and scalability.

Develop a culture of innovation by promoting the use of tools like Microsoft Power Apps and Power Automate.

4. Knowledge Management Strategy

Develop and execute an extensive knowledge management strategy tailored to a complex, dispersed technology estate.

Implement tools and practices that enhance information accessibility, sharing, and collaboration.

Leverage AI and automation to improve content organization, discoverability, and lifecycle management.

Preferred Skills:

Familiarity with AI-driven productivity tools and new technologies.

Understanding of cybersecurity and compliance considerations in the context of productivity platforms.

Key characteristics of senior leaders at bp

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to build an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your service vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way.

Customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our employees to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies.

Team player: you enjoy working with a diverse set of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in technology. You are an expert in guiding teams towards outcomes. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Key qualifications:

Experience leading large-scale productivity platforms, with a strong focus on the Microsoft ecosystem.

Demonstrated expertise in contract negotiation, licensing models, and vendor management.

Track record of delivering innovative productivity solutions in a global organization.

Deep understanding of low-code/no-code platforms and their application in enterprise settings.

Strong leadership and interpersonal skills, with the ability to influence and inspire diverse partners.

Experience developing and implementing knowledge management strategies across sophisticated estates.

Passion for driving cultural transformation and enabling digital-first ways of working.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.