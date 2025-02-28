Principal delivery manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

We are seeking a visionary and experienced senior leader to lead all aspects of the end-to-end management of our Modern Device Management (MDM) portfolio. This role is pivotal in driving operational excellence, technological innovation, and seamless end-user experience across our enterprise device ecosystem.

Key Responsibilities:

Device Lifecycle Management:

Strategize, oversee, and lead the complete lifecycle of corporate hardware assets, including laptops, desktops, mobile devices, meeting room equipment, and peripheral devices.

Lead the procurement process, ensuring alignment with business needs, budgetary constraints, and vendor capabilities.

Ensure smooth distribution, maintenance, and timely decommissioning of all hardware devices.

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI):

Manage the organization’s VDI estate, ensuring secure, scalable, and efficient virtual environments.

Operational Excellence:

Develop and maintain standard methodologies for device management, including policies for provisioning, patch management, security compliance, and troubleshooting.

Lead the adoption of modern management tools, processes, and technologies to enhance automation and reduce downtime.

Vendor and Stakeholder Management:

Cultivate strong relationships with key technology partners and hardware providers.

Collaborate cross-functionally with IT, security, and business teams to ensure devices meet organizational requirements.

Team Leadership and Development:

Lead a team of skilled professionals, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and accountability.

Build capability within the team to stay ahead of emerging technologies and industry trends.

Strategic Initiatives:

Evaluate and implement innovative solutions to optimize the corporate device ecosystem, including sustainability initiatives for hardware management.

Drive alignment between device strategy and organizational goals.

Key characteristics of senior leaders at bp

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to build an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your service vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way.

Customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our employees to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies.

Team player: you enjoy working with a diverse set of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in technology. You are an expert in guiding teams towards outcomes. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

Key qualifications:

Proven track record in device lifecycle management and end-user computing in a large enterprise environment, working with leading hardware providers (e.g., Dell).

Solid experience running VDI estates

Deep understanding of modern device management frameworks and tools (e.g., Intune, SCCM, Jamf).

Excellent leadership skills, with a focus on team development and customer engagement.

Strategic problem solver with the ability to lead large-scale projects and drive groundbreaking initiatives.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with sustainability practices in device management.

Familiarity with enterprise IT security standards related to device management.

Certifications in ITIL, PMP, or equivalent.

This role offers the opportunity to drive impactful change in how devices are managed across a global organization, ensuring our workforce is equipped with the right tools to excel in their roles.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.