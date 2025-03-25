Principal delivery manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

Business leaders and teams in the P&O Oil & Gas entity based in Pune as part of the P&O Technical Solutions India team.

Leading bp staff and external vendors and suppliers who are based in Pune.

Alongside the other members of the bp Technology leadership team for the P&O Oil & Gas operations.

Let me tell you about the role

A Project Manager at bp drives the successful delivery of products, platforms, and services by applying structured development and execution methods, including Agile. This role ensures alignment with bp’s strategic objectives through comprehensive planning, execution, and delivery oversight. Project Managers skillfully balance constraints, manage team members and interdependencies, mitigate risks, and resolve conflicting priorities to deliver successful outcomes.

What you will deliver

Project and programme management : Develop and implement detailed project plans, including schedules, budgets, resource allocation, and delivery roadmaps. Use appropriate methodologies to deliver projects on time, within budget, and at the desired quality. Coordinate across teams to ensure project alignment with bp’s strategic objectives.

Delivery oversight in Agile environments : Work within Agile frameworks to align project milestones with iterative delivery cycles. Coordinate across multiple teams to track progress, resolve dependencies, and ensure continuous delivery of value. Support Agile practices at the organizational level by fostering collaboration and adaptability.

Risk and change management : Identify, evaluate, and mitigate risks to project success. Proactively address issues and adapt plans to manage changes effectively while ensuring project objectives remain achievable.

Stakeholder alignment and engagement : Build strong relationships with business, technical, and external partners to maintain alignment on goals, requirements, and delivery priorities. Act as a communication link between partners to ensure clarity and focus throughout the project lifecycle.

Continuous improvement and process optimization: Lead efforts to refine project management practices, focusing on repeatable and measurable processes. Drive initiatives to improve delivery efficiency, reduce risks, and enhance project outcomes while maintaining a culture of continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Great communication with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and effectively.

Excellent problem-solving with the ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions.

Excellent leadership and relationship skills, able to motivate and inspire cross-functional teams.

Ability to attract and grow top talent

At this level, the Project Manager takes on a leadership role, managing complex projects while mentoring and guiding a team of Project Managers. They oversee the successful delivery of multiple strategic initiatives, ensuring alignment with bp’s objectives and the effective management of resources, risks, and dependencies. Their ability to influence and collaborate with diverse stakeholders ensures project success, while they also actively drive process improvements and team performance. Multiple project management practices are implemented at scale and at a strategic level. Systems development management is handled with expertise, ensuring delivery solutions meet business and technical goals.

Preferred experience:

Significant experience in project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity.

Proven track record of managing large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity.

Expertise in advanced project management techniques such as Agile, Lean, waterfall, and scaling frameworks.

Expertise in systems development and change management.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



