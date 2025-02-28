Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

The Principal Enterprise Architect, Application Simplification is a senior level leader within our global Digital Delivery team. This is a key role in the Simplification Squad reporting into the VP Application Simplification.

Let me tell you about the role

You will be the most senior leader in the Pune Application Simplification team, responsible for building, leading and mentoring a high-performing team focused on simplifying and modernizing our application estate. You will drive technology strategy, ensure alignment with global architecture and the newly introduced simplification standards, and embed simplification into our ways of working. You will lead efforts to reduce complexity, retire technical debt, and drive efficiency, ensuring we align with business transformation initiatives.

This role is essential in driving our simplification strategy, ensuring investment is prioritised for high-value activity, and embedding data-driven decision-making into how we run our applications. It will be important to align closely with global teams, product managers, and business architects to identify and implement strategic simplification opportunities while guiding your team to develop their expertise and deliver meaningful impact!

Your accountabilities

Build, coach, and lead a high-performing India-based Simplification team, encouraging innovation, and execution while driving global alignment on business priorities.

Define and drive the application simplification vision, ensuring a modular, connected, and future-proof technology landscape through modernization, consolidation, and rationalization of application portfolios.

Establish and enforce architectural standards, enabling scalable, efficient, and secure application integration and operations while reducing manual effort and technical debt.

Balance innovation with operational excellence, evaluating and adopting new technologies for scalability, security, and commercial impact while championing automation and virtualization.

Foster strong internal and external relationships, staying ahead of emerging technologies and industry trends to drive continuous improvement.

Champion security, safety, and compliance, ensuring all architectural decisions enhance operational resilience and risk management.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Education

Bachelor’s degree (or higher) in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, or a related field—or equivalent professional experience.

Essential skills

Demonstrable experience delivering multi-vendor, multi-product technology solutions at a global scale, including cloud, hybrid, and on-premise environments.

Expertise in enterprise architecture, scalable, modular solutions, security frameworks, and automation to improve operational efficiency.

Strong leadership abilities in building and coaching high-performing teams

Applying agile methodologies and design thinking to drive digital transformation and architectural innovation.

Proficiency in evaluating emerging technologies (e.g., cloud platforms, AI/ML, edge computing) and assessing their business and operational impact.

Understanding of risk, compliance, and security practices, ensuring all architectures support safe, robust digital operations.

Ability to translate sophisticated technical concepts into clear, accessible language for collaborators at all levels.

Desirable skills

The ideal candidate will also have exposure to adjacent technology domains, such as cybersecurity and AI/ML, as well as familiarity with enterprise platforms, large-scale digital transformation initiatives, and automation frameworks. A growth mindset is important, along with a passion for continuous learning and staying informed about the latest technology trends.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.