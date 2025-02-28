Principal enterprise architect

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

The Technology Office, a team dedicated to driving consistency, standardization, and reuse across the technologies in service of our fuel retail, convenience store and EV charging point business and their customers, ensuring that digital investments deliver maximum impact at a global scale.

This team plays a critical role in three key areas:

Technology Strategy – Setting the technology "north star" in alignment with business needs, including defining target architectures for stores, fueling & charging, supply chains, customer engagement. The focus is on market-facing technology strategy, competitive analysis, benchmarks, and innovation opportunities in collaboration with Technology delivery teams.

Architecture – Holding design authority over solution architectures and vendor choices, ensuring that technology decisions align with long-term strategic goals. While individual teams drive architecture and vendor selection, the Technology Office provides oversight, guidance, and approval to maintain consistency and scalability.

Engineering – Leading key engineering initiatives, including improving code quality, optimizing cloud costs, increasing automation in development and testing, and advancing AWS cloud maturity. The team also drives Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) best practices, guiding teams in tooling, processes, and mindset shifts to enhance operational excellence.

By joining this team, you will work closely with talented architects, engineers, and strategists, collaborating with digital delivery sub-organizations to shape and execute a technology vision that ensures global consistency, strategic alignment, and engineering excellence.

Let me tell you about the role

Architecture is a collaborative field, and it plays a critical role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital teams and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to create an integrated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp

As a Principal Architect – Store Technology and Supply Chain,within the technology office you will set the technology vision and roadmap for Point of sale, payment processing, head Office, and other supply chain management systems and services across Mobility & convenience globally. It will advise on and approve regional solution architectures for these implementations. Additionally, lead the Architecture community within M&C, which is deployed in store technology and supply chain management teams.

What you will deliver

Business Area: Produce comprehensive business architectures, seeking to accelerate time to value through reuse and driving a modular, connected technology landscape. You will have experience in Point of Sale (POS), payment processing, head Office, and other supply chain management systems

Architecture: Rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. Responsible for building technical designs of services or applications and will care passionately about the integrity of the Digital capabilities you develop.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. Contribute to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial mentality.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. Advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree, ideally in Computer Science, MIS/IT, Mathematics, hard science, or equivalent work experience.

Master ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with peers

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Experience in requirements Definition and Management, Business Architecture and Solution Architecture

Desirable criteria

15+ years of experience in software developement and architecture

Experience in point-of-sale (POS) systems, customer care, billing and other retail technologies

Exposure to retail ERP estate (SAP, JD Edwards, etc.), and merchandizing systems (like ESO, etc.)

Deep understanding of cloud computing technologies, business drivers, and emerging computing trends, within the Retail industry

In-depth retail business experience, specifically in the energy and CPG/FMCG industry, working on transformational initiatives to deliver growth and/or efficiency improvements

Experience with PCI/PADSS and other relevant governance and compliance standards

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. Accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

Emerging Technology Monitoring;

Systems Design;

User Experience Analysis;

Leadership & EQ

Create an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

Promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

Apply judgment and common sense at scale.

Ensure Compliance with bp's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of bp's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



