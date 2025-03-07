Principal enterprise technology engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Role synopsis

Architecture is a collaborative team, and it plays a meaningful role in the integration of our businesses. Architects connect all the digital disciplines and the consumers and procurers of IT, in order to build a coordinated, flexible, effective IT architecture for bp.

Data architecture specialises on our data and analytics platforms that provide the capability to progress data through its value chain to insight, and the data solutions based on those platforms.

Key accountabilities

Data Engineering: You will focus on capabilities to realise information data products within a DataOps framework, from modelling of data assets to their implementation in data pipelines, and the associated data processing and storage techniques.

Data Analytics: Being familiar with platform capabilities to gain insight from information / knowledge, spanning data analytics and data science, including business intelligence, machine learning pipelines and modelling, and other sophisticated analytics.

Architecture: You rigorously develop solution architectures, seeking practical solutions that optimize and re-use capabilities. You will be responsible for building technical designs of services or applications and will care passionately about the integrity of the IT capabilities you develop.

Technology: You are an excellent technologist and have a passion for understanding and learning. You will add to digital transformation initiatives from an architectural perspective, facilitating the delivery of solutions. You will bring good hands-on skills in key technologies, and an ability to rapidly assess new technologies with a commercial approach.

Safety and Compliance: The safety of our people and customers is our highest priority. You will advocate and help ensure our architectures, designs and processes enhance a culture of operational safety and improve our digital security.

Team: You will play an integral role in establishing the team’s abilities while demonstrating your leadership values through delegation, motivation and trust. You will not just lead, but "do".

Relationships: You will build positive relationships across the business and Digital and advise and influence leaders on technology. You will act as a technology mentor within Digital teams and inspire people to engage with technology as a driver of change. You will understand the long-term needs of the solution you are developing, and enable delivery by building a rapport with team members both inside and outside of BP.

Formal education

A Bachelor's (or higher) degree or equivalent work experience.

Desirable criteria

Experience in information architecture and data engineering / management processes, including data governance / modelling techniques and tools, processing methods and technologies.

Experience in data analytics and data science architectures, including business intelligence, machine learning pipelines and modelling, and associated technologies.

A confirmed background in architecture with real-world experience of architecting, crafting, and delivering ground-breaking IT projects. You love envisaging the art of the possible and making that a reality.

Deep-seated functional knowledge of key technology sets. You are comfortable rolling up your sleeves, getting involved, and diving into delivery challenges.

Experience in being part of a tight-knit delivery team. You accomplish exceptional project outcomes in a respectful and supportive culture.

A proven grasp of architecture development and design thinking in an agile environment. You adapt delivery techniques to drive outstanding project delivery.

The ability to relate sophisticated topics in simple and accessible language.

Skills

Data Engineering Architecture and Technology

Data Governance Architecture and Technology

Requirements Definition and Management

Solution Architecture

Technical Specialism

Systems Integration

Innovation

Data Analysis

Desirable Skills

Databricks

Azure Data Services Architectures

Data Governance and Modelling Tools

Azure Data Analytics and Data Science Architectures

Programming Languages – Python, Scala, Spark variants

Emerging Technology Monitoring

Systems Design

User Experience Analysis

Business Risk Management

Capacity Management

Network Design

Service Acceptance

Systems Development Management

IT Strategy and Planning

Business Modelling

Leadership & EQ

Creating an environment where people listen and speak openly about the good, the bad, and the ugly, so that everyone can understand and learn.

Promote a culture of change and agility, evolve continuously, adapting to our changing world.

Work across organizational boundaries and build high quality, trust-based relationships with leaders and employees within IT&S & the wider BP, applying cultural sensitivity.

Apply judgement and common sense at scale.

Align with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrate strong leadership of BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviours.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.