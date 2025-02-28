This role is eligible for relocation within country

You will work with

The global aviation fuel market size was valued at approximately $330bn in 2024 and is projected to exceed $700bn by 2030. Airbp fuel c.6,800 flights per day across 600 locations and now deliver Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to 45 locations across 10 countries. As a global player in the aviation sector, we are uniquely positioned in driving the decarbonisation of air travel, helping to reduce carbon emissions and promote a greener, more sustainable world.

We are also deeply committed to safety, exemplified by our award-winning product, Safe2Go, which has safely refuelled over 1 million over-wing flights. Our team culture is built on innovation, collaboration, and a shared passion for making a difference, utilising generative AI and the latest technologies to empower and deliver products for our customers across the globe.

The Role:

As a Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer, you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives. Your role will encompass platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. You will be collaborating with senior IT leadership, architects, and business stakeholders, working to establish robust governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard mission-critical enterprise applications.

What you will deliver

Lead enterprise technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering across enterprise landscapes.

Oversee the end-to-end security of enterprise platforms, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Drive enterprise operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.

Provide leadership in enterprise modernization and transformation, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.

Establish governance, security standards, and risk management strategies aligned with global security policies.

Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for enterprise environments.

Drive CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for enterprise deployments.

Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for enterprise platforms.

Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure enterprise solutions align with enterprise goals.

Mentor and lead enterprise security and operations teams, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.

Provide executive-level insights and technical recommendations on enterprise investments, cybersecurity threats, and operational risks.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related field.

15+ years of experience in enterprise technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.

Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior business leaders.

Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible, etc.).

Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.

A passion for emerging technology trends, security best practices, and innovation.

Essential skills

Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA, ERP security frameworks, and cloud-based ERP solutions.

Proven experience in ERP platform architecture, integration, and performance optimisation.

Deep understanding of cybersecurity, compliance, and identity management within ERP landscapes.

Hands-on experience with SAP Basis, infrastructure security, and ERP system hardening.

Skills that set you apart

Experience with SAP AI /ML, SAP Security Automation, and SAP Industry Cloud solutions.

Advanced cybersecurity certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, SAP Security Certification).

Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



