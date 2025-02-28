Entity:Technology
You Will Work With
This role collaborates closely with the ERP Sustain & Operations team to ensure the reliability, security, and performance of existing enterprise ERP platforms. You will also engage with the ERP Transformation Programme team, contributing technical expertise and strategic guidance to support the delivery of next-generation ERP capabilities. Working cross-functionally, you will interact with enterprise architects, security specialists, cloud engineers, business process owners, and external technology partners to ensure seamless integration and continuous improvement of ERP solutions.
Let Me Tell You About the Role
As a Principal Enterprise Technology Engineer (ERP Platforms, Security & Operations), you will play a strategic role in shaping and securing enterprise-wide ERP technology landscapes, ensuring their resilience, performance, and compliance. You will provide deep expertise in SAP S/4HANA, ERP security, infrastructure, and operational excellence, driving large-scale transformation and automation initiatives.
Your role will encompass SAP platform architecture, system integration, cybersecurity, and operational continuity. Collaborating with senior IT leadership, architects, and business stakeholders, you will establish robust ERP governance models, technology roadmaps, and innovative security frameworks to safeguard mission-critical enterprise applications.
What You Will Deliver
Lead ERP technology architecture, security frameworks, and platform engineering across enterprise SAP landscapes.
Oversee the end-to-end security of ERP platforms, ensuring compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Drive ERP operations excellence, optimising system performance, availability, and scalability.
Provide leadership in ERP modernization and SAP S/4HANA transformation, ensuring seamless integration with enterprise IT.
Establish SAP governance, security standards, and risk management strategies aligned with global security policies.
Design and implement automated security monitoring, vulnerability assessments, and identity management solutions for ERP environments.
Drive CI/CD, DevOps, and Infrastructure-as-Code adoption for ERP deployments.
Ensure disaster recovery, high availability, and resilience planning for SAP and ERP platforms.
Engage with business leaders, technology teams, and external vendors to ensure ERP solutions align with enterprise goals.
Mentor and lead ERP security and operations teams, fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and continuous improvement.
Provide executive-level insights and technical recommendations on ERP investments, cybersecurity threats, and operational risks.
What You Will Need to Be Successful (Experience and Qualifications)
Essential
Bachelor’s degree in technology, Engineering, or a related field.
15+ years of experience in ERP technology, security, and operations in large-scale global environments.
Strong expertise in SAP S/4HANA, ERP security frameworks, and cloud-based ERP solutions.
Proven experience in ERP platform architecture, integration, and performance optimisation.
Deep understanding of cybersecurity, compliance, and identity management within ERP landscapes.
Hands-on experience with SAP Basis, infrastructure security, and ERP system hardening.
Strong stakeholder management skills, with the ability to engage and influence senior business leaders.
Experience implementing CI/CD pipelines, DevOps methodologies, and Infrastructure-as-Code (Terraform, Ansible, etc.).
Deep knowledge of ITIL, Agile, and enterprise IT governance frameworks.
A passion for emerging technology trends, security best practices, and ERP innovation.
Desired
MSc or MBA in Technology, Business, or Engineering.
Experience with SAP AI/ML, SAP Security Automation, and SAP Industry Cloud solutions.
Advanced cybersecurity certifications (e.g., CISSP, CISM, SAP Security Certification).
Experience working in highly regulated industries such as energy, finance, or manufacturing.
About bp
bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided with reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.