Principal product manager - BPme

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
This role will specifically focus on bp’s consumer digital channels, predominately the BPme mobile app. BPme is our key strategic consumer app in bp, bringing together mobility and energy needs and rewarding customers as they go.
Now is a truly exciting time for our BPme as we strengthen our relationship with our BPme consumers, listening, gaining insights and seeking to anticipate consumer needs and trends through the use of data based analysis. Based on these insights we continue to transform the features and services we offer our consumers through the app and web channels – evolving from allowing consumers to conveniently pay for their fuel through to enabling consumers to order food and drinks from our stores whilst being rewarded.
As the Principal Product Manager for BPme you will be responsible for ensuring the BPme vision continues to resonate with our consumers and lead the execution of the strategy to achieve bold commercial goals and desired outcomes. You will ensure consumer engagement channels have a consistent customer experience, across mobile app and web where the BPme program is represented.
Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories
Human centered:
Business focused:
Technology driven:
Transformational Leadership
Why Join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.
Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.