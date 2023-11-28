Principal product manager - BPme

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.



Job Description:

This role will specifically focus on bp’s consumer digital channels, predominately the BPme mobile app. BPme is our key strategic consumer app in bp, bringing together mobility and energy needs and rewarding customers as they go.

Now is a truly exciting time for our BPme as we strengthen our relationship with our BPme consumers, listening, gaining insights and seeking to anticipate consumer needs and trends through the use of data based analysis. Based on these insights we continue to transform the features and services we offer our consumers through the app and web channels – evolving from allowing consumers to conveniently pay for their fuel through to enabling consumers to order food and drinks from our stores whilst being rewarded.

As the Principal Product Manager for BPme you will be responsible for ensuring the BPme vision continues to resonate with our consumers and lead the execution of the strategy to achieve bold commercial goals and desired outcomes. You will ensure consumer engagement channels have a consistent customer experience, across mobile app and web where the BPme program is represented.



Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions for the mobile app channel.

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Business focused:

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling product vision for Bpme to deliver a mobile app and web experience that differentiate and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

Strong experience in mobile app and web analytics, sales funnel or ecommerce tracking and product analytics

Must have a solid grasp of mobile app, website and web services’ design and development.

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Technology driven:

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable mobile app solutions that solve material customer and business problems

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of mobile app and web development.

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc

You'll be responsible to make technology investments decisions by assessing opportunities for reusability across different market segments and driving a flexible and modular eco-system of services and technologies, enabling rapid delivery and scaling.

Transformational Leadership

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You'll attract, grow, empower, and inspire top product talent as they develop and deliver on their local product strategy

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.