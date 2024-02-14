Principal product manager - Loyalty

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Key Elements of the Role

Human centered:

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Business focused:

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Demonstrable experience defining integrated business drivers and their related metrics

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Shows ability in being able to decipher between functional impact, business impact, and good user experience. Picking the best balance between the 3

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

You will define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers

You will lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, own the product life-cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

You'll be responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions or for and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

You’ll coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites

Transformational Leadership

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You'll attract, grow, empower, and inspire top product talent as they develop and deliver on their local product strategy

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Expert ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction. Guides multi-discipline pod towards outcomes for customers and the business

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence stakeholders without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



