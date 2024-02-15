Principal product manager

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
About us
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.
That's a great opportunity for learn and grow in diverse organisation like us. Apply now!
Role Synopsis
Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?
Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?
Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more inquisitive energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?
Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?
If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.
Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.
Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to collecting and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.
This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.
Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories
Business focused:
Technology driven:
Transformational Leadership
Key characteristics of senior product leaders
Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.
Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.
Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.
Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.
Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions
Team player: you enjoy working with a diverse group of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. Uses human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. Provides people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.
Essential Education - Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orien
tation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.