Principal project manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

You will work with

You will join the Product & Projects discipline whose remit is to help bring customer centricity, innovation, commercial value and pace as bp seeks to use technology to drive differentiation for our brand for both customers & shareholders. The team will strive to build a dynamic and inspiring environment where our people are not only hired but also nurtured to their fullest potential. The team will develop, train & provide ground breaking standards, innovative tools, and a vibrant culture of support, to empower employees in the technology organization to soar to new heights, revolutionizing customer focus and driving global success. This is more than a discipline ; it's a movement towards a brighter, more agile future.

About the role

This is a strategic leadership role within a digital delivery organisation, responsible for setting the standards and driving excellence across Project & Programme Management, Change Management, and IT Delivery Management . This role ensures the successful execution of digital initiatives by implementing best practices, governance frameworks, and innovative delivery methodologies while aligning with business objectives and stakeholder expectations.

What you will deliver

Project & programme management :

Establish and refine project and programme management frameworks, ensuring effective planning, execution, and governance.

Mentor and support project and programme managers in delivering high-quality outcomes.

Drive risk management, quality assurance, and stakeholder engagement strategies.

Change management

Embed structured change management methodologies to ensure smooth adoption of digital initiatives.

Assess change impacts, develop mitigation strategies, and drive user engagement.

Support business readiness, training, and communication plans to enhance organisational transformation.

IT delivery management :

Oversee IT delivery frameworks, ensuring efficient collaboration between development, operations, and business teams.

Drive agile, DevOps, and continuous delivery practices to enhance speed and efficiency.

Ensure seamless integration of technology solutions into business operations.

Monitor performance, identify bottlenecks, and implement continuous improvements in IT delivery.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Great communication with the ability to articulate complex ideas clearly and effectively.

Excellent problem-solving with the ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions.

Excellent leadership and relationship skills, able to motivate and inspire cross-functional teams.

Ability to attract and grow top talent

At this level, the Project Manager takes on a leadership role, managing complex projects while mentoring and guiding a team of Project Managers. They oversee the successful delivery of multiple strategic initiatives, ensuring alignment with bp’s objectives and the effective management of resources, risks, and dependencies. Their ability to influence and collaborate with diverse stakeholders ensures project success, while they also actively drive process improvements and team performance. Multiple project management practices are implemented at scale and at a strategic level. Systems development management is handled with expertise, ensuring delivery solutions meet business and technical goals.

Preferred experience:

Significant experience in project management or related field, leading projects with increasing scope and complexity.

Proven track record of managing large-scale projects and navigating organizational complexity.

Expertise in advanced project management techniques such as Agile, Lean, waterfall, and scaling frameworks.

Expertise in systems development and change management.

The ability to read, interpret, and analyze data to make data-driven decisions and communicate insights effectively to stakeholders.

Familiarity with AI tools and technologies, including understanding how AI models work, how to implement them, and how automation can be applied to routine tasks.

The ability to align AI and data initiatives with business goals, identify opportunities where AI can add value, and develop strategies for AI implementation.

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.