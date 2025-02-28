This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



You will work with

The Technology Office, a team dedicated to driving consistency, standardization, and reuse across the technologies in service of our fuel retail, convenience store and EV charging point business and their customers, ensuring that digital investments deliver maximum impact at a global scale.

This team plays a critical role in three key areas:

Technology Strategy – Setting the technology "north star" in alignment with business needs, including defining target architectures for stores, fueling & charging, supply chains, customer engagement. The focus is on market-facing technology strategy, competitive analysis, benchmarks, and innovation opportunities in collaboration with Technology delivery teams.

Architecture – Holding design authority over solution architectures and vendor choices, ensuring that technology decisions align with long-term strategic goals. While individual teams drive architecture and vendor selection, the Technology Office provides oversight, guidance, and approval to maintain consistency and scalability.

Engineering – Leading key engineering initiatives, including improving code quality, optimizing cloud costs, increasing automation in development and testing, and advancing AWS cloud maturity. The team also drives Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) best practices, guiding teams in tooling, processes, and mindset shifts to enhance operational excellence.

By joining this team, you will work closely with talented architects, engineers, and strategists, collaborating with digital delivery sub-organizations to shape and execute a technology vision that ensures global consistency, strategic alignment, and engineering excellence.

Let me tell you about the role

As a Principal Software Engineer, you have passion for automation and an aim to address challenging problems in retail through innovative ways to lead by example, motivate, and challenge other leaders to deliver your best work. Your ability to empower, challenge, and coach senior technology leaders, and your passion for problem-solving and creating innovative solutions, will be crucial in delivering the next generation of software and services.

What you will deliver

Drive engineering excellence – Lead initiatives to enhance code quality, optimize cloud costs, increase automation in development and testing, and advance the maturity of AWS cloud usage across the Mobility & Convenience and Pulse technology portfolio.

Embed software engineering quality standards – Establish and help embed in teams the best practices for software engineering, ensuring teams implement scalable, high-quality, and maintainable solutions.

Shape and implement SRE practices – Define and promote Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) principles, guiding teams in adopting best practices for observability, incident management, automation, and reliability engineering.

Optimize cloud engineering and infrastructure – Develop and drive cloud cost optimization strategies, improve cloud-native engineering practices, and ensure teams are leveraging AWS effectively to maximize performance and efficiency.

Collaborate on engineering strategy and tooling – Work with architecture and delivery teams to define technical guardrails, select the right engineering tools, and establish a framework for consistent and reusable development practices across teams.

Support development automation and DevOps maturity – Advocate for and implement CI/CD improvements, test automation, and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) to accelerate software delivery while maintaining quality and stability.

Mentor and upskill engineering teams – Provide technical leadership, share best practices, and support the development of engineers across the organization, fostering a culture of continuous learning and technical excellence.

Stay at the forefront of industry advancements – Monitor emerging technologies, engineering methodologies, and cloud trends to ensure the organization remains innovative and competitive.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills we need from you

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

Expert in problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Expert in the ability to adapt to new technologies and processes, and be able to work independently and as part of a team

Excellent communication skills and ability to communicate with your peers

You should be able to engage and influence others to collect requirements, describe what you’re doing, work through problems, and find productive solutions

Self-starter, able to handle ambiguity, navigate uncertainty, identify risks, and find the right people and tools to get the job done

Software skills

Expert in at least one programming language (C#, Python, or TypeScript) developing cross-platform solutions.

Expert in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

Expert in systems design

Master in writing secure, stable, testable, and maintainable code with minimal defects

15+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Expert in software engineering practices & best practices for full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Expert in designing and building complex software systems end-to-end which have been optimally delivered and operated in production. You should understand security and privacy best practices as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Infrastructure skills

Expert in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services

Expert in the understanding of using core cloud application infrastructure services including identity platforms, networking, storage, databases, containers, and serverless

Expert in troubleshooting large-scale distributed production systems

15+ years of experience supporting production systems. You’ll have supported these production systems through on-call rotations

Database skills

Master knowledge of databases, such as relational, graph, document, and key-value

Master ability in data modeling and database design

Master ability in SQL

Skills that set you apart

Possess a passion for mentoring and coaching engineers in both technical and soft skills

You have a product-centric mindset that you use to understand business needs. You have the technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

You employ strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products

You focus on delighting customers with amazing user experiences and customer service

You are comfortable operating in an environment that is loosely coupled but tightly aligned toward a shared vision

You are a self-motivated exceptional people leader with experience building and leading high-performing teams, ideally with remote or hybrid teams

What does success look like?

You will have found your place in our mission by understanding how to drive digital technology platforms and service and look to future challenges

You will understand our customers and the impact our product has on their lives

You will make contributions to the wider digital technology goals of the company

You will inspire a team environment where ideas are shared and openness is valued

You will help us scale-up and build world class digital platforms that bring energy to tens of millions of customers

What you get back?

The ability to choose your own path to success – You will have the freedom to define how the technology is built together as a multi-discipline product team

The freedom to have real impact – engineers and managers at bp are trusted with a high degree of autonomy, you’re not a cog in the machine

The opportunity to inspire teams across bp globally

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



