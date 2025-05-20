This role is eligible for relocation within country

Technology



IT&S Group



About the role

As a Principal Software Engineer, you possess a deep passion for automation and an aim to take on daring problems with innovative solutions. You take the lead, motivating and challenging other leaders to deliver the best results. Your ability to empower, challenge, and coach senior technology leaders is instrumental in encouraging excellence. Your passion for problem-solving and crafting pioneering solutions will be pivotal in delivering the next generation of software and services.

You will work with

[This role works with; internal deployed engineers in Refining, central discipline leads to align with global guidance, platform & infrastructure teams. In addition to working with internal teams this role will work directly with vendors to influence and integrate all third party solutions. Sitting on the Digital Refining Leadership Team, this is the most senior technical role providing guidance and decision making across multiple disciplines and delivery teams.]

You will deliver

Set and drive alignment on the overarching Refining Technology strategy including establishing and embedding engineering standard methodologies.

Drive innovation in teams that develop sophisticated applications and AI solutions within Refining.

Collaborate with multiple multi-functional teams, site-based teams and role disciplines (e.g Architecture, Engineering, Product) to deliver a Technology Roadmap for Refining and Applied Sciences.

Identify and assess platforms/ software available on internally and externally to solve business problems, whilst also investigating any needs for custom-built internal solutions.

Hire and develop engineering talent across the portfolio.

Collaborate with and support fellow leaders to balance the adoption of global solutions to drive standardisation with innovation and local problem solving.

Support internal and external audit teams to prepare for and participate in security, software licensing, and regulatory audits, ensuring that documentation and evidence is available and accurate.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

Technical skills

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Computer Information Systems or equivalent work experience

15+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on platform or service engineering

Problem-solving, with the ability to analyze complex problems, identify root causes, and develop creative and effective solutions

Ability to communicate highly technical problems and solutions to a wide range of stakeholders, up to senior leader level.

Deep understanding in the full software development process including; coding standards, code reviews, source control management, continuous deployments, testing, and operations

Understanding of security and privacy standard methodologies as well as how to properly monitor, log, and alarm production systems

Expert in at least one programming language (TBC) as well as designing and building complex software systems end-to-end.

Expert in building and scaling infrastructure services using Amazon Web Services or Microsoft Azure

Understanding of applying Machine Learning and AI to solve high-value business problems.

Skills that set you apart

Ability to apply customer & product-centricity to relate to and understand business needs.

Previous experience and/ or extensive knowledge around the Energy sector, specifically Refining and R&D Lab digital product development.

Experience being a key contributor to the financial optimization and administration of a large portfolio.

Technical and interpersonal skills to collaboratively design scalable systems and engineering solutions that meet those needs

Strong senses of empathy and curiosity to build the best possible experiences for the users of your products.

Good understanding of the Palantir Foundry platform and other COTS (Commercial off-the-shelf) products

Understanding of control systems and time-series data.

What does success look like?

You will have found your place in our mission by understanding how to drive digital technology platforms and service and look to future challenges

You will understand our customers and the impact our product has on their lives

You will make contributions to the wider digital technology goals of the company

You will inspire a team environment where ideas are shared and openness is valued

You will help us scale-up and build world class digital platforms that bring energy to tens of millions of customers

What you get back?

Choose your own path to success – define how the technology is built together as a multi-discipline product team

The freedom to have real impact – engineers and managers at bp are trusted with a high degree of autonomy, you’re not a cog in the machine

The opportunity to inspire teams across bp globally

About bp

bp is a global energy business with a purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030, helping the world reach net zero and improving people’s lives. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment where everyone can thrive. Join bp and become part of the team building our future!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



