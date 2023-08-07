Principle Biochemist

Job summary

This is an opportunity to join us in creating, growing, and delivering innovation to reimagine energy for people and our planet. The advanced bio & physical sciences for low carbon energy (AB&PS) team is the central research organisation for biosciences, chemistry, materials sciences, fundamental biofuels pathways, green hydrogen/ electrochemistry, and the science of carbon capture and the bp Biosciences Center (BSC) in San Diego, Ca, is one of bp’s global research hubs. The Center stays closely connected to bp businesses and external technologies, and ensures the expertise required to progress opportunities through the early stages of technology development. The Center also advises businesses on biological issues and partnership opportunities. The team in San Diego is comprised of flexible, agile, multiskilled, innovative members that work collaboratively across the research portfolio. This position will report to the synthetic biology lead. The initial focus of research activities will be to support the biosciences programs requiring biochemistry & bio-catalysis expertise. The successful candidate will lead efforts for enzyme discovery, characterization and engineering, as well as efforts for assay development and method automation. The individual will join a group of interactive scientists and should have strong communication skills and outstanding inter-disciplinary problem solving and critical thinking skills, with a strong interest in the pursuit of scientific discovery. This position requires hands on work at the bench with a recent experience of delivering experimental results.

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Key accountabilities

Serve as subject matter expert for enzymology, protein biochemistry, protein expression and purification, and enzyme engineering.

Deep technical experience characterizing/improving cellulosic enzymes.

Lead the implementation and investigation of innovative workflows to expand enzyme improvement capabilities, including computational approaches.

Design, conduct and analyse lab-based experiments to evaluate and improve biocatalysts, leveraging high throughput and automation capabilities.

Collaborate closely with biosciences, bioenergy, and computational sciences capability teams to deliver project goals.

Advise on strategies for bioprocess improvements.

Analyze, organize, and present data to the scientific and leadership teams.

Write internal scientific and external reports.

Work in a fast-paced, multi-disciplinary environment, both independently and within a project team

Promote safety initiatives and champion compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct.

Serve as mentor to junior scientists.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

Education: Masters / PhD degree (12+ years) degree from the following fields: enzymology, biochemistry, molecular biology, biology, synthetic biology, chemistry or related fields (or bachelors degree with relevant experience). Experience must be proven by a track record of publications.

A high level of technical knowledge and skills in a broad range of biochemistry and/or enzymology-related fields including biochemical pathways, protein engineering, enzyme mechanism/kinetics, complex assay development, and protein expression, purification, and characterization.

Ability to provide expert advice and innovation to develop solutions to complex technical issues.

Design and execute experiments; interpretation of data from multiple sources.

Must be motivated, be an independent thinker, possess excellent interpersonal skills, communicate well within and between teams and be able to work under tight deadlines.

Participate in project strategy development and implementation, including developing intellectual property.

Ability to prioritize responsibilities, show flexibility in response to changed priorities and work effectively in a multi-tasking, fast pace, and matrix environment.

Strong organizational skills, being able to handle multiple projects at the same time.

Ability to work safely and independently. Adept at formulating new standard operating procedures as well as reliable and accurate execution of tasks following SOPs outlined by others.

Experience working in and maintaining a biosafety level two facility. Desirable criteria

Experience with protein production systems at medium and pilot-scale

Experience in analytical chemistry techniques e.g. HPLC, LC-MS, or GC-MS

Knowledge of bioinformatics and enzyme computational design

Knowledge of biochemical pathways for a range of substrates

Understanding of the scale-up from lab scale to pilot scale

Other

Travel – up to 10%.

Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes {+ 1 more}



