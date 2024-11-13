Principle Network Engineer

Job summary

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline!

About the role

The Principal Network Engineer is responsible for guiding the strategic direction, architecture, configuration, and support of Archaea’s network and telephony infrastructure. This role demands a seasoned expert with a proactive mentality, accountable for the reliability, scalability, and security of network services across both corporate and field environments. The Principal Network Engineer will lead the network engineering team, champion a culture of technical excellence, and drive innovative network solutions that align with and advance Archaea’s business objectives.

Key accountabilities

Strategic Leadership: Serve as the top authority on network architecture, supervising the design, deployment, and management of all network systems across Archaea’s footprint. Ensure the infrastructure meets the highest standards of performance, security, and scalability, while aligning with organizational goals and industry standard processes.

Policy and Standards Development: Define and implement comprehensive network and telephony standards, policies, and procedures. Establish and refine protocols for efficient problem identification, escalation, documentation, and resolution.

Innovation and Strategic Improvement: Continuously assess and elevate Archaea's network infrastructure. Identify and implement enhancements to improve resiliency, optimize costs, and strengthen security, ensuring the network evolves to meet future demands.

End-to-End Project Ownership: Lead and run high-impact network projects from concept to completion, ensuring they are delivered on time, within scope, and with principled quality. Coordinate resources and maintain meticulous oversight of all project elements.

Team Leadership and Mentorship: Provide visionary leadership to the network engineering team. Mentor and develop engineers at all levels, fostering a collaborative environment that emphasizes continuous learning, skill development, and technical innovation.

Technical Collaboration: Act as the primary liaison between the network team and other technical and business units. Facilitate effective communication and collaboration to ensure network solutions support and drive business needs.

Incident Command and Problem Resolution: Take command of critical network incidents, offering hands-on expertise to resolve complex issues swiftly and efficiently. Maintain oversight of ticket management and ensure thorough documentation of resolutions.

Documentation Excellence: Maintain and oversee comprehensive technical documentation and project reports, ensuring clarity, consistency, and ease of understanding for future reference.

Vendor and Partnership Management: Manage strategic relationships with network vendors and service providers. Negotiate contracts, oversee performance, and ensure all service level agreements (SLAs) are met to the highest standard.

24/7 Network Monitoring and Support: Ensure the continuous monitoring and optimization of network performance. Lead a team rotation for 24/7 on-call support to handle critical incidents and minimize disruptions.

Field Support and Travel: Provide expert-level support for network deployments and maintenance at Archaea energy plant locations and other key sites. Travel as required to oversee and execute critical network projects.

Essential education

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field preferred or applicable work experience.

Relevant certifications (e.g., MCSE, Azure certifications, Networking certifications) are a strong plus.

Essential experience

Experience: At least 8+ years of progressive experience in network engineering, with extensive hands-on expertise in designing, deploying, and managing sophisticated network infrastructures, including firewalls, routers, switches, wireless APs, and load balancers.

Leadership: Proven leadership capabilities, including experience guiding technical teams, mentoring junior engineers, and making strategic decisions that impact organizational network infrastructure.

Technical Expertise: Mastery of wired and wireless networking, cybersecurity principles, VPN technologies, DNS, DHCP, and telephony systems. Familiarity with cutting-edge network security standards and practices.

Project Management: Demonstrated ability to lead large-scale IT projects, including planning, resource allocation, risk management, and vendor coordination.

Problem-Solving Skills: Exceptional analytical and troubleshooting skills, with a proven track record of resolving critical technical issues in high-pressure environments.

Communication: Outstanding written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to articulate complex technical concepts to diverse audiences, including non-technical stakeholders.

Customer Service Orientation: A strong commitment to providing superior service, with a focus on reliability, performance, and a positive user experience.

Adaptability: Highly adaptable to changing environments and capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously.

Travel and On-Call Availability: Willingness to travel for on-site support and participate in a 24/7 on-call rotation to ensure the ongoing stability of Archaea's network infrastructure.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay (Base)? [INSERT BASE PAY RANGE (Minimum & Maximum)] *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

401K Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Communication, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



