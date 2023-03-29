Principle Product Manager – Advanced Analytical Pricing Products

Job summary

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their companies, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.



Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.



BP is investing materially at building global scale integrated pricing capabilities – core to helping us transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. The role will drive the evolution and deliver of a set of Advanced Pricing products (AI/ML) that will help drive and support decision making across globe and over numerous products and services.



Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products.



Key accountabilities



Human centered:

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements, for customer facing online and mobile products or services, in light of industry trends, emerging technologies and business and customers insights

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

You’ll be a key leader to develop a compelling portfolio or product vision for our organization to deliver capabilities that empower differentiated customer experiences and deliver breakthrough business value.

You'll lead a team that translates vision into strategic product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner of your portfolio; making strategic product decisions which are grounded in data and insights.

You will define the product roadmap and bring your vision to life by leading a cross-functional team of engineers, designers and program managers.

You will lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release, own the product life-cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product.

You'll partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems.

You'll be responsible to make technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing Enterprise solutions.

You’ll coordinate and guide cross-functional software development teams for technology integration processes to develop and implement technical products, software applications or websites.

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications.

Transformational Leadership

You'll influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are stakeholders or delivery partner to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision.

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market.

You'll attract, grow, empower, and inspire top product talent as they develop and deliver on their local product strategy.

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs.

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency.

Uses and ensures application of “right-fit” methods encompassing: Human centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative, MVPs

Highly knowledgeable in the areas of software development

Deeply skilled in business awareness and able to coach and guide business modeling, critical thinking, analytical models to forecast and track performance, and directional road mapping.

Deep experience in digital product, program and/or technology delivery in product build and centered on AI/ML.

Experience in solving optimization related problems.

Highly knowledgeable and experienced in product launches across the integrated landscape of product, platform, and data architecture.

Demonstrated ability to define and execute agile, iterative product launches

Deep ability to “coach-up” team members and drive cross-discipline problem solving to achieve business outcomes

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Deep experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

Strong iterative design practices and platform-oriented thinking and design

Ability to create alignment across multiple teams, leveraging excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills with an ability to defend product decisions

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

The role can be based in Europe or the United States with preference for London or Chicago.

Travel up to 20%.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their companies, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.



Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.



BP is investing materially at building global scale integrated pricing capabilities – core to helping us transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company. The role will drive the evolution and deliver of a set of Advanced Pricing products (AI/ML) that will help drive and support decision making across globe and over numerous products and services.



Principal Product Managers at bp drive innovation and strategy for digital products. They closely collaborate with senior executives across bp to set strategy, understand user and company needs, adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences, and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.



This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

