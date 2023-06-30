Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Responsible for supporting the legal team in providing professional, commercially-focused and appropriate legal and risk assessment research and advice, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.



Join us and become a trusted advisor delivering legal support to the group focused on material risk, value and growth, protecting ourselves and enabling the realisation of our purpose, strategy, ambition and aims. Together we will achieve this by:

Providing professional legal advice and counsel to the entities we support

Leading and co-ordinating the identification and management of legal risks

Developing a highly skilled, progressive and diverse legal team

Supporting the entities in the delivery of their accountabilities

Living the bp code and being role models of our values and behaviours.

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do whilst managing our data privacy and other technology-related risks.

A full-time data privacy advisor is required within bp’s central data privacy office (CDPO), which sits in the legal department, to assist bp in delivering its strategy by leading a best practice privacy compliance programme.

CDPO maintains bp’s global privacy compliance framework. In doing so, CDPO advises on a range of data privacy matters, maintains a centralized library of policies, procedures, and guidance materials, leads central training and awareness programs, maintains a set of central tools to facilitate the privacy program, and supports a network of privacy managers/coordinators across the global organisation. We are excited to add a new teammate to help us achieve our goals.

Supporting the maintenance of bp’s global privacy program, including applicable policies, procedures, and guidance materials.

Partnering with stakeholders to ensure data privacy issues are considered at the outset of new projects, products and initiatives.

Providing day-to-day advice on the application of bp’s privacy policies and applicable privacy laws.

Implementing and maintaining a portfolio of data privacy related tools and technology.

Supporting a network of local privacy managers/coordinators across the organization.

Creating and maintaining a robust training and awareness program.

Support the management of cybersecurity incidents involving personal data and other data privacy related issues.

Liaising with applicable data privacy regulators and external counsel as required

A degree in a relevant discipline or a demonstrated ability to understand relevant data privacy, cybersecurity and other technology-related matters

Experience with privacy related matters, including the GDPR

Experience maintaining a privacy compliance programme.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. This role requires engagement with businesses and support functions across bp.

Capability and experience advising at all levels of the business on the above areas.

Relevant certifciations such as IAPP CIPP/E or DPO.

International experience.

Experience working in a large corporate environment.

Prior experience implementing and maintaining data privacy related technologies and sufficient associated Technical/IT capabilities.



At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.