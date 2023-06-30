Responsible for supporting the legal team in providing professional, commercially-focused and appropriate legal and risk assessment research and advice, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.
Join us and become a trusted advisor delivering legal support to the group focused on material risk, value and growth, protecting ourselves and enabling the realisation of our purpose, strategy, ambition and aims. Together we will achieve this by:
ROLE SYNOPSIS
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. As part of our strategy, bp will leverage digital innovations and put customers at the heart of what we do whilst managing our data privacy and other technology-related risks.
A full-time data privacy advisor is required within bp’s central data privacy office (CDPO), which sits in the legal department, to assist bp in delivering its strategy by leading a best practice privacy compliance programme.
CDPO maintains bp’s global privacy compliance framework. In doing so, CDPO advises on a range of data privacy matters, maintains a centralized library of policies, procedures, and guidance materials, leads central training and awareness programs, maintains a set of central tools to facilitate the privacy program, and supports a network of privacy managers/coordinators across the global organisation. We are excited to add a new teammate to help us achieve our goals.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
ESSENTIAL EDUCATION:
A degree in a relevant discipline or a demonstrated ability to understand relevant data privacy, cybersecurity and other technology-related matters
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management
