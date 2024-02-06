Private Equity Analyst (Fixed Term Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

This is an exciting opportunity to support a small team of Private Equity Portfolio Managers managing a global programme through a period of strategic transition. There is the opportunity to develop investment, transaction and analytical skills further, and to make a real contribution to successful outcomes for the Pension Fund.Your role with be responsible for the investment performance data and reporting for the £1.8bn private equity portfolio, working alongside Portfolio Managers and reporting directly to the Head of Private Equity.The role sits within BP Investment Management (BPIM), the in-house regulated asset manager for the £19bn BP Plc Pension Fund.



Support and lead ad-hoc analyst projects

Transaction support for secondary transactions (compiling data and schedules to support asset sales).

The timely delivery of quarterly investment reports.

Portfolio monitoring across c 40 external managers and c 200 Fund and co-investment holdings.

Provided day to day analyst support the PE Portfolio Managers

Working collaboratively with colleagues across legal, finance and compliance teams.

You will be supporting a Private Equity Team of three Portfolio Managers headed up by The Head of Private Equity. The team is a specialist investment team responsible for the management of the £1.6bn private equity portfolio of the BP Pension Fund. The team reports directly to the Head of BP Investment Management and is one of two internal alternative asset management teams that manages assets on behalf of BP Pension Trustees Limited -the corporate trustee of the £20bn BP Pension Fund.

