Job summary

*This is a hybrid role that offers the flexibility of working from our office in Canary Wharf and from home*



BP Pension Trustees Limited (BPPTL) is a corporate trustee responsible for the managing of the BP Pension Fund (a UK defined benefit scheme) in accordance with the Trust Deed and Rules, any relevant policies agreed with BP p.l.c. and applicable legislation. In essence, BPPTL exists to ensure the Fund is run properly so as to protect and pay the pensions and related benefits which members have built up. This includes but is not limited to such functions as establishing investment strategy, appointing fund managers and oversight of those fund managers, ensuring benefits are paid, actuarial valuation and annual scheme accounts preparation.



Various fund managers will manage the schemes assets. The in-house investment manager BP Investment Management (BPIM) is a 100% subsidiary of BPPTL, the trustee of the BP Pension Fund. BPIM manages the property and private equity investments of the BP Pension Fund. Asset managers external to BP oversee investments in asset classes such as listed equity, derivatives and a wide array of fixed income asset types.



The Private Markets Accounting team is accountable for all financial control, accounting, financial reporting and cash processes relating to the Private Equity and Property asset classes. The role also involves interaction with the private equity and property portfolio managers and suppliers as well as a focus on driving improvements to existing processes.



The Private Markets Accountant reports to the Senior Manager, Private Markets Accounting who reports to the Head of Investment Reporting. The role works closely with the Private Markets Analyst who also reports to the Senior Manager, Private Markets Accounting.

Key Accountabilities:

The Private Markets Accounting team is responsible for the operational and financial control, accounting and financial reporting of the private equity asset class and the property asset class.



The team manages the day-to-day finance and operational activities of the private equity (PE) and property portfolios and provides sound financial control and reporting. Manage cash payments and receipts Responsible for accounting for transactions in the property and PE portfolios, including instructing the Fund’s accounting service provider (State Street) and booking entries for internal record keeping in the PE system (Private I), and Property system (SAP). Responsible for booking quarterly PE and Property valuations in the accounting systems Responsible for the medium-term cash forecast for PE and Property, and for agreeing PE and property performance with State Street’s performance services arm reporting. Responsible for tax compliance activities arising from PE and property investment activities including ensuring the fund’s compliance with PE tax filing requirements, Property VAT/CIS submissions and related tax audits. Responsible for providing finance and tax related support on PE and property investment transaction activity. Supporting the year end statutory accounting process in relation to PE and property and audits for the BP Pension Fund. A key stakeholder in relationships with a number of key suppliers, State Street for accounting services, Burgiss for the PE Private I system, BP for the Property SAP system, EY for the Fund’s US PE tax affairs, PE fund manager relationships and various property managing agents.

The post holder is responsible for cultivating a positive relationship with the Property and Private Equity investment teams.

A smaller element of the role will be supporting the daily, monthly and quarterly valuation and performance reporting cycles for all asset classes held within the Fund.

Strive for continuous improvement of process and content in all areas and support or lead on ad hoc projects.

Supporting the Senior Manager, Private Markets Accounting in reviewing work completed by the Private Markets Analyst.