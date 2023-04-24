*This is a hybrid role that offers the flexibility of working from our office in Canary Wharf and from home*
BP Pension Trustees Limited (BPPTL) is a corporate trustee responsible for the managing of the BP Pension Fund (a UK defined benefit scheme) in accordance with the Trust Deed and Rules, any relevant policies agreed with BP p.l.c. and applicable legislation. In essence, BPPTL exists to ensure the Fund is run properly so as to protect and pay the pensions and related benefits which members have built up. This includes but is not limited to such functions as establishing investment strategy, appointing fund managers and oversight of those fund managers, ensuring benefits are paid, actuarial valuation and annual scheme accounts preparation.
Various fund managers will manage the schemes assets. The in-house investment manager BP Investment Management (BPIM) is a 100% subsidiary of BPPTL, the trustee of the BP Pension Fund. BPIM manages the property and private equity investments of the BP Pension Fund. Asset managers external to BP oversee investments in asset classes such as listed equity, derivatives and a wide array of fixed income asset types.
The Private Markets Accounting team is accountable for all financial control, accounting, financial reporting and cash processes relating to the Private Equity and Property asset classes. The role also involves interaction with the private equity and property portfolio managers and suppliers as well as a focus on driving improvements to existing processes.
The Private Markets Accountant reports to the Senior Manager, Private Markets Accounting who reports to the Head of Investment Reporting. The role works closely with the Private Markets Analyst who also reports to the Senior Manager, Private Markets Accounting.