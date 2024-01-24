Process Analyst (m/f/d)

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

The Process Analyst in the OpEx Framework team is owning the process mapping and visualization activities as well as the definition of template-and operational procedure standards across M&C Europe. The role is strongly interlinked cross the local Process Analysts and the GBS Business Improvement Team.

The role with the team represents the center of expertise on on-site processes and procedures for all sites/markets in Europe and forms part of the central productivity and CI team.

Operating a retail site “excellent” is a fundamental for solid business value generation in retail. This applies to both on- and off-site operations. This becomes even more vital in an environment of high inflation and operating cost increase. It is therefore a key success factor for the Operational Excellence entity to identify, leverage and exploit synergies cross Europe

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Design, develop, and implement OpEx activity models with the selected BPMS as part of the Operational Framework activity set.

Develop and maintain business process documentations that will be used as reference for preparing test cases, training documents, etc. Process documentation will be done in ARIS following EPC methodology or BPMN methodology.

Review relevant standard operating procedures to ensure they are fit for purpose and documented correctly.

Participate in cross functional squads to address simplification and standardization of on- and off-site retail processes, including GBS processes across M&C Europe.

Develop and maintain standardized reporting sets on programme progress and benefit cases referencing operational metrics and key KPI.

Identify, evaluate, measure, monitor, and control best in class business processes.

Track and communicate status of the OpEx Framework.

Develop best practices for continuous business process improvements, in close cooperation with the other departments in Productivity & CI (WFM & Food Safety).

Continually review common processes to identify opportunities for new, simpler, and better ways of working, improving current policies and procedures as necessary and support other stakeholders to develop or change store-based procedures and agree appropriate plans for successful implementation.

Plan, assess and monitor new business process as well as update business processes to meet changing business needs.

Develop close working relationship across various internal departments to ensure that there is a high level of awareness within the training team of all new business activities that will require training and development.

Close collaboration with the central OpEx productivity teams and local process and communication teams to utilize motion measurement and work process changes in labor model systematics.

Educate Business users that are responsible for the operation and management of various business processes.

Support the OpEx Framework Manager and Senior OpEx Specialist to attend, support and collaborate with all functions across the business to ensure that proposed changes to process are documented and fit for purpose.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Bachelors Degree in Sales, Business, BPM and/or Controlling / BPM certification

Experience in process design and management as well as experience with BPM suites and process automation.

Experience in Retail operations with track record of strong delivery (RTM / Change Coach or comparable).

Strong analytic skills, well-developed communication skills, including ability to communicate at all levels across the organisation, across the various functions and with external contractors.

Outstanding oral and written communication skills including proficiency in use of digital tools and platforms across all management levels.

External experience and experience in a start-up environment is desired.

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Excellent analytical skills

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Very good organisational skills and ability to work under pressure and prioritise work

Ability to drive change and implement new initiatives and innovation

Ability to develop complex business solutions

Ability to translate business strategy and customer insights into a process flowchart

Strong project management skills

Open thinking with ability to deal with conflicting views and integrating them

Performance-orientation

Team-oriented and constructive collaboration with the team

Workshop/Training & L&D skills

Fluency in English language

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidized meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidized training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organizations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

