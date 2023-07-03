Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. Although best known for our expertise in developing lubricants for cars and bikes, we also produce lubricants that directly affect our daily lives across a number of different industries and sectors.

The Process Chemist will be responsible for ensuring raw materials and lubricants manufactured and warehoused by our North Fremantle facility are tested to the required technical specifications, GMP requirements and Quality Standards by effective utilization of current quality procedures and practices.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

About the Role:

• Test and analyse raw materials, finished oils and speciality products using available testing equipment in a timely and cost-effective manner.

• Ensure formulations and specifications are accurate and current according to the database.

• Work with Technology team to optimize new formulations by preparing and testing lab scale blends.

• Manage consumables and maintenance activities within defined budgets.

• Commission and validate equipment, test methods and processes as required.

• Perform routine calibration, maintenance and housekeeping activities in the laboratory.

• Liaise with production team regarding issues impacting product quality.

• Collaborate with broader team to maximise plant efficiency.

• Provide technical expertise to the blending, filling and warehouse operators.

• Assist with the recovery and rework of quarantined raw materials, finished products and line flushing’s.

• Assist with root cause investigations on non-conforming products.

• Ensure quality records are maintained to ISO and NATA standards.

About You:

• Strong attention to safety in the workplace with a focus on continuous improvement.

• Experience in a manufacturing control laboratory.

• Sound working knowledge of general laboratory practices and procedures.

• Solid understanding and application of scientific principles with a formal degree in a science based field (chemistry desirable)

• Knowledge of lubricant manufacturing (desirable).

• Experience working in a NATA accredited laboratory (desirable).

• Quick learner with strong attention to detail.

The Benefits

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, company share offer & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach





